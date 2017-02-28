18/11/27/1835222 story
Using a special technical approach, the team is working on plastic films derived from konjac flour and starch, cellulose or proteins that are fully edible and harmless if accidentally eaten by people or animals—unlike health issues associated with microplastics and other plastic waste that make their way into the food chain.
The researchers have found that plant carbohydrate and protein macromolecules bond together into a special network structure during the film-forming process. The network structure provides the film with a required mechanical strength and transparent appearance for the film to be used as packaging materials.
The idea is to reduce incidence of plastic in the environment.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 27, @06:47PM (1 child)
Having edible packaging not only is good for the environment, but once Monsanto's plan is complete and the environment can no longer produce any kind of food, we will at least be able to eat the packaging. But maybe that is also part of the larger plan.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by qzm on Tuesday November 27, @07:56PM
How well does it hold up to bacteria, fungus, or mould?
Or have we simply forgotten the purpose of wrapping food?
IMHO attacking the massive OVER PACKAGING of things would be a much MUCH more productive start, but then that doesnt create a profit center for anyone.
We are banning supermarket plastic bags, and yet we still happily buy a big bad of chips containing a dozen small bags each containing about a dozen chips for kids school lunches.
We are drinking out coffee made from plastic single use, usually throwaway potlets of ground coffee.
I watch people pick up a bunch of bananas in the supermarket and double-bag it in the fruit+veg tearoff bags, then put it in their environmentally sound reusable shopping bag..
Plastic is a huge advantage for some food safety, but marketing and 'convenience' has created a packaging monster, that is the problem.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Tuesday November 27, @06:54PM
I wonder if cling wrap is the thickest? Could this tech be used to make bags, forks, straws, cups?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 27, @06:56PM (1 child)
The important part is that it could biodegrade. Although it would be funny to toss cling filmed veggies or meat into boiling soup in order to eat the melted plastic.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Sulla on Tuesday November 27, @07:38PM
Might be convenient if it acted as a thickener to be used instead of cornstarch/flour
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Tuesday November 27, @07:07PM (4 children)
It is 100% biodegradable and almost 100 years old.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday November 27, @07:47PM (2 children)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cellophane [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday November 27, @07:57PM
Similar to my question about this one then :
> from konjac flour and starch, cellulose or proteins that are fully edible and harmless
The problem with the word "from" is that the base properties don't necessarily apply to the "into", or the process.
Oil is made from biodegradable and often healthy products, but plastic made from oil ...
(Score: 2) by legont on Tuesday November 27, @08:15PM
Similar to solar pannels, the production can be outsourced so we enjoy clean environment.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday November 27, @08:01PM
It's still around. I remember it as the main packaging for stuff like crackers and candy until companies started to use the plastic film from dead dinosaurs in the late 50's and early 60's. It is rather stiff and hard to reuse so fell out of favor against cling wrap and plastic bags.
(Score: 4, Informative) by requerdanos on Tuesday November 27, @07:39PM (4 children)
Before plastic became common, with the consequence of megaplastic, macroplastic, and microplastic pollution and associated ills, what packaging did humankind use, and what were the consequences?
The following packaging materials are considered on their own merits. Consider that they can be produced with or without adding solvents, coatings, and/or preservatives that are themselves envrio-evil:
Wood: Is recyclable, reusable, and a naturally biodegradable fertilizer. Toxic or poisonous: No
Glass: Is a recyclable, reusable natural mineral, another form of sand. Toxic or poisonous: No (inert) (unless it's still sharp)
Rock, Stone, Etc.: Recyclable, reusable natural minerals. Toxic or poisonous: No (inert)
Paper ranging from tissue to paper with or without wax to cardboard to corrugated fiberboard: Is recyclable and is a naturally biodegradable fertilizer. Toxic or poisonous: No
Metal containers made from metals such as aluminum or tin: Are metals from the earth, easily recyclable and returned to the earth if discarded. Toxic or poisonous: No
Metal foils such as aluminum or tin: Are metals from the earth, easily recyclable and returned to the earth if discarded. Toxic or poisonous: No
Cellophane: So named because it's made of cellulose, a natural fiber from things like wood. Is recyclable and is a naturally biodegradable fertilizer. Toxic or poisonous: No (Note: The team is working on a film derived from cellulose? There is material here that could be studied towards that end.)
Now, before plastics became widespread, perhaps 50 - 60 years ago, these were leading packing and packaging materials for somewhere between 10,000 and 10,000,000 years of human packing and packaging history.
Sure plastics have advantages, but the fact that plastic is simultaneously also so disadvantageous that people are cooking up konjac flour cling film is a sign that perhaps we as a packing and packaging society might need to rethink our default go-to packing materials.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday November 27, @07:51PM (1 child)
Ceramic
Leather/skin (accidental source of humanity's first cheese/yogurts?)
People are buying glass mason jars and pyrex like hotcakes these days.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday November 27, @08:12PM
We threw out all our plastics to use glass storage containers. It works pretty well.
Kids' snacks are a little harder, because glass is heavy and breakable and they'll never bring it back. Wax paper works well for sandwiches, but less well for chips.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 27, @08:07PM
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday November 27, @08:09PM
I modded you +1 Informative because your post is great, except that several of those packaging products are massively polluting when they are produced.
This of course is offset by the fact that many of them are reusable.