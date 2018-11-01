from the beat-it,-don't-eat-it dept.
Dr. Helen Harwatt, farmed animal law and policy fellow at Harvard Law School, advises that getting protein from plant sources instead of animal sources would drastically help in meeting climate targets and reduce the risk of overshooting temperature goals.
For the first time, Dr. Harwatt proposes a three-step strategy to gradually replace animal proteins with plant-sourced proteins, as part of the commitment to mitigate climate change. These are:
1) Acknowledging that current numbers of livestock are at their peak and will need to decline ('peak livestock').
2) Set targets to transition away from livestock products starting with foods linked with the highest greenhouse gas emissions such as beef, then cow's milk and pig meat ('worst-first' approach).
3) Assessing suitable replacement products against a range of criteria including greenhouse gas emission targets, land usage, and public health benefits ('best available food' approach).
Harwatt further elaborates that recent evidence shows, in comparison with the current food system, switching from animals to plants proteins, could potentially feed an additional 350 million people in the US alone.
You can eat plants or insects, but not meat.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 27, @11:27PM (5 children)
This is literally the exact opposite of what you want to do. You want to cut out carbs so that people feel less hungry and thus consume fewer resources. Their plan is a plan for obesity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 27, @11:37PM (1 child)
How about instead of these ridiculously inept plans that will result in making people fat and pumping crap into the atmosphere that will create poisonous acid rain, while raising taxes worldwide by 1 trillion dollars/year and giving it to the same incompetant UN bureaucrats and academics who come up with this crap, etc... we do a reasonable thing.
Start with any of these:
1) Get rid of inflationary currencies that punish savers and reward wasteful spending
2) Prepare for general worldwide disaster by building shelters and saving food and fuel.
3) Adopt new (safer) nuclear power along with whatever ongoing oversight the safety may require. Solar and wind are also great for anyone who wants to pay more for decentralized energy.
4) Stop shipping crap halfway around the world when it can be made locally for not that much more (raise tariffs)
5) Increase the rate of space exploration (extra mass leaving Earth = extra energy leaving Earth) and moving power plants to outer-space (leave all that waste heat out there)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 27, @11:40PM (1 child)
Troll? Anyone can try a low-carb (actual low-carb of under 50 g per day, not the fake one medical researchers made up) diet for a week and know this is true. The only people who would still deny this are apparently unwilling to put forth even the slightest effort to understand what people are trying to tell them (which is fine if they don't care, but not fine if they profess to care about the environment)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @12:11AM
You were modded troll because you made a very ignorant sounding statement. You realize that there is plenty of protein we can get from plants without including the carbohydrates? Cause it sounds like you don't know that, and assume "eat less meat" means "eat more carbs".
(Score: 2) by qzm on Wednesday November 28, @12:35AM
Yes, an expert lawyer... WTF is up with the headline here?
Oh, sorry I forgot, the usual political BS trying to steer the sheeple to maximise their profitability.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by edIII on Tuesday November 27, @11:37PM (1 child)
Totally unwilling. I'm not going to proceed with austerity measures as long as the rich still get to eat steak. Fuck em. Austerity measures better be applied to Trump, and the 1% first. Otherwise it's complete utter fucking horseshit that they get to bring the world to the brink of disaster, and as usual, the lower classes need to pay the bill. Well, that ain't fucking happening.
I don't mind raising the pig myself, or the cow. Come from a family of farmers anyways. All I'm willing to do is restrict myself to what I can grow and eat on my own land. The very second somebody tells me I can't raise the pig, or have a cow, but Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos can, I'm going to kill both of those fuckers and literally make bacon out of them. Long Pork. MMMMMMMMmmmm.
That's the real underlying problem with approaches like this. They only punish the lower classes with ridiculous austerity measures, while the Elites still get access to all the luxuries. It's a trope in just about every dystopic movie I've seen. The rich fat fuck hoarding all the good shit after the apocalypse, while the average person is eating insects and algae.
Fuck that.
All that being said, if they come up with a replacement that tastes good, I don't give a fuck either. If they figure out how to make an egg sausage sandwich with no eggs, no sausage, and no cheese, but it still tastes the same and provides adequate nutrition, I'll eat it and be happy. To that end, they're getting remarkably good at it. I've been eating more Vegan meals from the store simply because they actually taste good. Forget the brand, but there is a pasta replacement made from Kohlrabi noodles, and the meat is plant based. Whole meal is 100% plant based.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 27, @11:41PM
Outlaw free trade of food, or accept that rich folks will be the last to lose access.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 27, @11:38PM (2 children)
I'm not going to change my habits one iota without a price difference. I care more than most do.
Find a way to increase prices or this will fail.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday November 27, @11:51PM (1 child)
That would be easy, and could be done tomorrow, just by eliminating the massive subsidies many western nations give to farmers.
It's not going to happen as far as I can see.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Wednesday November 28, @12:40AM
French people are already setting shit on fire over gas prices (as a symbol of high taxation cutting into their living standard).
Cut subsidies, raising food prices, and they'll go for pitchforks and guillotines again. The government can't step over that line, because they know that people in uniform will not protect them from legitimate wrath of the majority.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday November 27, @11:43PM (2 children)
I don't foresee me giving up milk, beef and pork anytime soon. She can eat all the bugs and worms she likes but it won't be for me.
Feeding another 350 million people extra? Considering our massive overproduction of foodstuffs we might even be able to do that already. Question might be if the system could absorb such an increase -- doubling the US population -- or if that would even be advisable or desirable.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @12:03AM (1 child)
Stupid vegan scientist is too PC to admit the truth: get rid of Africans and Indians and the planet will do just fine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @01:03AM
just India and Pakistan and we can pollute like 1995
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @12:00AM (2 children)
I thought vegans were bad enough, but then someone crossed one with a climate change zombie.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @12:30AM (1 child)
Jackass #666
Looks like the stupid is inbreeding, soon we will have super stupids running around fucking up everything for everyone else.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @12:59AM
These guys [gop.com] are *way* ahead of you, friend.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday November 28, @12:07AM
There are several problems with this observation. First, there aren't 350 million more people in the US to feed. That aspect is not a problem that needs solving. Second, it is all or nothing. The proposer is not interested in a half measure, even though that would accomplish half the result. Third. the US wastes [howstuffworks.com] about two thirds as much food as it consumes:
So if we merely halved the rate of food wastage, we could feed somewhere in the neighborhood of 110 million people. Nor is that the only benefit. If meat wastage is same as overall wastage, then if we could halve the wastage of animal products, we could provide the same amount of animal food with 75% of the current carbon footprint. In other words, merely by reducing somewhat the inefficiency of meat production, we could get at least a quarter of the benefit of eliminating meat production (it'd actually be somewhat higher since the reduction would not need to be compensated for by an increase in plant protein production).
In addition, this creates two large global problems. First, we have a transportation problem where plant food has to be grown in the warmer latitudes and then transported to the more extreme latitudes where plants don't grow well (and won't grow well, unless there is considerable global warming - the very thing this scheme is meant to prevent). There is a terrible synergy with another common anti-AGW policy idea - reducing global transport of goods.
And second, we have a nutritional problem - which vegetarians already acknowledge is solved, but hard to implement. Animal proteins are a good fit to humans' dietary needs, and have other nutrients that require consumption of blends of plants to achieve. It'll depend on education and food availability, but we'll probably see a global hit to peoples' health as a result.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @12:14AM
... when you pry it from my cold dead fingers.
Seriously, I am small farmer. If this gets implemented, the resulting policies will undoubtedly discriminate against individuals such as myself, giving infinite freedom to the large confinement operations that contribute to the actual problem. Fascism is not a solution.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday November 28, @12:35AM
Why does he want to double the population? More cars/mines, more homes/clearcuts, more sewage (or "fuck you marine life/water table"), more of just everything harmful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @12:38AM (1 child)
I didn't agree to this. Make Canada Great Again.
Are there really too many people? If so, the traditional solution works. We can have war, disease, and famine. That isn't as bad as going vegan.
Siberia is cold and roomy. What is the Chinese word for "Lebensraum"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @01:03AM
We can make it warm and cozy in Siberia. As per Americans, they seem to be OK in desert places west of Mississippi such as LA and Frisco, so let them have nicer weather in NY and Boston.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday November 28, @12:43AM
I grew up in a neighborhood that was almost entirely Cantonese people. There is a saying, within and without China, that "the people of Guangdong will eat anything with 4 legs that is not a table, and anything with 2 wings that is not an airplane." I'vealso heard "they use everything but the oink, and if they could find a way to use the oink they'd eat that too."
This is apparently supposed to be insulting, but to me it's a compliment, and yes, I picked up on their habits. To me it says "we're thrifty, smart, have powerful digestive fire, and are able to think ahead." I know better than to consume nervous tissue, but can find something to do with just about any other part of the animal save for eyeballs and such.
Americans need to make better use of their livestock. Organ meats, especially the heart and stomach, need to make a comeback. Broth from bones (and carcasses of chickens, ducks, etc) needs to be a staple; I've felt amazing since starting the habit of eating some almost daily, and it's done wonders for my skin and nails and hair. In a time of cheaply-available crock pots, there is no excuse not to make some; it's bones, water, and a splash of vinegar if you have it.
Basically, we need to as a nation stop taking food, especially animal food, for granted. I have been poor enough to eat out of trash cans, and practice at minimum daily 16/8 intermittent fasting with occasional 24-hour fasts; this instills a kind of mental discipline, but also a type of self-confidence I think very few people have. And it makes you appreciate food all the more when you do have it.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @12:49AM (1 child)
Sorry -- from TFA: "Dr. Helen Harwatt, farmed animal law and policy fellow at Harvard Law School ..." That's where I quit reading and tried to find something out about her. She appears to be some city slicker from mostly urban/suburban east coast Boston, and formerly the totally urban area east of LA (she also went to Loma Linda University), or the University of Leeds which based on satellite imagery looks to be suburban/urban/ as well. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Helen_Harwatt [researchgate.net]
If I wanted to learn about the state of the art in gender studies, sure, I'd look to Harvard and not the U. of Kansas or S. Dakota or some such. The reverse is true if I wanted to know about the state of the art in farming.
(Score: 2) by legont on Wednesday November 28, @01:08AM
Yes, IYI (Intellectual, Yet Idiot) at it's best.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @12:57AM
Every now and then this crap comes up.
Until these numbskulls learn agronomy and logistics, they have nothing. The simple facts around productive land and rates of return and sources of fertilisation for the land render their arguments meaningless.
Why on earth do people who study this stuff for a living and do this stuff for a living not get listened to? I thought the left wing was against science denialism?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @12:58AM
https://futurism.com/artificial-sun-china-temperature-record [futurism.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 28, @01:00AM
Perfect lab-grown/cultured meat, and you can potentially eliminate a lot of the issues.
Get people to switch to plants and insects when meat demand is growing globally? Fat chance. Unless you want to be the bearer of the "meat tax".
