posted by chromas on Wednesday November 28, @01:01AM
What is claimed to be the UK's first dockless electric bike hire service has begun, despite the risk of vandalism.
Lime said its motor-assisted bikes in Milton Keynes would be accessible for people of any age or fitness level.
They can be unlocked for £1, ridden for 15p per minute, then parked anywhere "responsibly" after use.
Santander pedal bikes can already be rented in the town for £1 per 30 minutes, but over half were vandalised and not in use during summer 2017.
More bikesharing makes it more convenient to cycle, but will drivers share the road?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @01:25AM (4 children)
give it 6 months until most of the bikes are stolen, vandalized, or destroyed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @01:37AM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @02:38AM (1 child)
If it likes the obikes, you pull off the cover on the solarpanel/battery compartment, find the two wires leading into the compartment next to it, and apply 3.3V across those... according to a friend. When I tried on the one dumped outside my place it didn't work, but that bike might've just been busted up too badly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @02:47AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @02:50AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @01:47AM
£5.5 (7USD) for 30mins? Get fucked.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @02:34AM
It could be worse.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXX423ErY1U [youtube.com]