Scientists at The University of Texas at Austin's Marine Science Institute have discovered nearly two dozen new types of microbes, many of which use hydrocarbons such as methane and butane as energy sources to survive and grow—meaning the newly identified bacteria might be helping to limit the concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and might one day be useful for cleaning up oil spills.
"This shows the deep oceans contain expansive unexplored biodiversity, and microscopic organisms there are capable of degrading oil and other harmful chemicals," said assistant professor of marine science Brett Baker, the paper's primary investigator. "Beneath the ocean floor huge reservoirs of hydrocarbon gases—including methane, propane, butane and others—exist now, and these microbes prevent greenhouse gases from being released into the atmosphere."
Beware eco-terrorists injecting oil fields with these bacteria!
(Score: 1) by NateMich on Wednesday November 28, @06:39AM
"expansive unexplored biodiversity"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMjQ3hA9mEA [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 28, @07:40AM (1 child)
And perhaps the editors should speed-RTFA. Because TFS does not make any mention those microbes are extremophiles.
Very likely they do the trick of directly metabolizing hydrocarbons based on the heat and the other gases emitted by the underwater volcanic vents. Get them out of there and they stop eating oil and die instead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @08:00AM
Genetic engineering ftw!
I wanna see the movie. "They thought they could cover up the oil spill, but it fed the evolution of bacteria in the deep!"