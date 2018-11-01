Stories
Scientists Uncover the Mechanism of Fungal Luminescence and Create Luminescent Yeasts

posted by martyb on Wednesday November 28, @01:57PM   Printer-friendly
from the all-reports-gave-it-a-glowing-review dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

the scientists discovered a set of enzymes that produce this molecule [luciferin], as well as luciferase, a light-emitting enzyme. The researchers used various types of cells to test activity of the luciferase, including human cancer cells and clawed frog embryos. In all cases, they obtained positive results: The gene introduced was active in cells, making them luminesce upon addition of luciferin

"If you understand how a bioluminescent system works, you can put the necessary components in a test tube and see luminescence. An important stage in our work was to identify the principal enzymes of fungal luminescence: those that catalyze biosynthesis of luciferin and the luciferase. We succeeded using a combination of analytical methods that allowed us to 'disassemble' the entire system into its components," says Konstantin Purtov, research fellow at the Institute of Biophysics in Krasnoyarsk and one of the researchers on the project.

The fungal luminescence system turned out to be surprisingly simple. Scientists discovered enzymes that perform the caffeic acid cycle in fungal cells—a pathway for the biosynthesis of luciferin and emission of light. Activity of these enzymes is necessary and sufficient for any caffeic-acid-producing organism to become luminescent. And if an organism does not contain caffeic acid, luminescence can be induced by adding two more enzymes, which the authors demonstrated by engineering a yeast strain that glows in the dark.

At last, the path to glow-in-the-dark croutons is clear.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @02:34PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @02:34PM (#767303)

    glow in the dark beer
    glow in the dark shrooms

