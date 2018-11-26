from the close-to-the-edge dept.
Previously: Chinese Scientist Claims to Have Created the First Genome-Edited Babies (Twins)
Update: Professor He Jiankui has defended his human genome editing project at the Human Genome Editing Summit at the University of Hong Kong. Although the project has been halted, Jiankui claimed that there was potentially a second pregnancy (and a third genome-edited baby) on the way. Jiankui also said that results have been submitted for peer review, although he did not name a journal. Eight couples consisting of an HIV-positive father and HIV-negative mother participated in the study, and all medical treatment was funded by He Jiankui. The parent company of the Shenzhen hospital where the experiment was carried out said that signatures on an application to the hospital's medical ethics committee had been forged. Chinese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Xu Nanping called the experiment unlawful. Jiankui indicated that he had consulted with ethics experts in recent years:
William Hurlbut, a senior researcher in neurobiology at the Stanford Medical School, said that he was one of the ethicists that He consulted with over the past two years. Hurlbut, who served on the U.S. president's council on bioethics, said that while he knew that He was "heading in this direction," he didn't know the full-scale of the project or that it involved implanted embryos. "I challenged him at every level, and I don't approve of what he did," said Hurlbut.
American scientist under investigation over ties to alleged genetic editing
Rice University has launched an investigation into one of its professors after reports surfaced that he is connected to alleged genetic editing in China that resulted in the birth of two babies with altered DNA. They announced the investigation Monday in the wake of reports that Dr. Michael Deem, a professor of biochemical and genetic engineering, was involved in a case in which genetic editing was performed on human embryos to alter a gene in a way to make them resistant to HIV. The university said that it had "no knowledge of this work" and that to its knowledge, the work was not performed in the U.S., where genetic editing of human embryos is illegal.
[...] Deem said he was in China when the participants agreed to genetic editing, and said they understood the risks, according to the Associated Press. Deem added that comparing the gene editing to a vaccine "might be a layman's way of describing it," according to the AP.
China orders probe into first 'gene-edited babies'
The National Health Commission said on Monday it was "highly concerned" and had ordered provincial health officials "to immediately investigate and clarify the matter". The government's medical ethics committee in Shenzhen said it was investigating the case, as was the Guangdong provincial health commission, according to Southern Metropolis Daily, a state media outlet.
We Have an Official Update From The University Behind The CRISPR Baby Scientist
The Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, China, has released an official statement distancing itself from the work of geneticist He Jiankui, who is employed at the institution as an associate professor. In a brief statement on its website, the university noted that He, who has been on leave since February of this year, did not perform the work at the university, or during university hours. Nor was the university or its biology department aware of the work.
"The Southern University of Science and Technology strictly requires scientific research to abide by and comply with international academic ethics and academic norms in accordance with national laws and regulations," the statement reads.
Bullish on Gene-Edited Babies? Be Careful. Gains in Crispr-focused stocks on an ethically troubling, if dubious, scientfic development show their mercurial nature.
The hype surrounding this technology makes these stocks particularly speculative. On the negative side, these same companies saw their stocks plunge earlier this year after a scientific publication highlighted a potential cancer risk in the use of Crispr. As for the latest news, it's pretty difficult to construct a positive narrative out of it, though it appears investors are doing just that. This is a dubious claim from a scientist that appears to have been operating without full sanction. It's unclear if he edited embryos at all or successfully, so it's a stretch to see this as validation of Crispr, let alone of the way that these public biotechs are using it.
If anything, this development exposes the broader risks of the technology in a way that could lead to regulatory and scientific scrutiny. Theoretically, the furor about editing embryos could stall development of Crispr for that use, leading to more opportunity and a longer commercial runway for the more circumscribed work these companies are doing. But that's pretty unstable ground for investing.
First Genome-Edited Babies? If it's safe, then it's ethical. No need for a global moratorium.
One problem with CRISPR editing is that it sometimes introduces mutations far from the gene at which it is aimed at correcting. Such off-target mutations could obviously cause other problems. Researchers are working hard to make CRISPR editing ever more precise. If parents were given the choice of implanting either edited or unedited embryos, and if they were adequately informed about the risks of using CRISPR technology, then that is where decisions about the ethics of using this technology should properly rest. There is no need for global moratorium.
takyon: This story offers more details about He Jiankui and what he was doing in the years and months leading up to the reveal.
See also: Gene-Edited Twins in China Still Face Risk of HIV Infection
Outrage Over Human Gene Editing Will Fade Fast
'Of course it's not ethical': shock at gene-edited baby claims
Genome-edited baby claim provokes international outcry
A Chinese scientist claims that he has helped make the world's first genome-edited babies — twin girls who were born this month. The announcement has provoked shock, and some outrage, among scientists around the world.
He Jiankui, a genome-editing researcher from the Southern University of Science and Technology of China in Shenzhen, says that he implanted into a woman an embryo that had been edited to disable the genetic pathway that allows a cell to be infected with HIV.
In a video posted to YouTube, He says the girls are healthy and now at home with their parents. Genome sequencing of their DNA has shown that the editing worked, and only altered the gene they targeted, he says.
The scientist's claims have not been verified through independent genome testing or published in a peer-reviewed journal. But, if true, the birth would represent a significant — and controversial — leap in the use of genome-editing. So far these tools have only be used in embryos for research, often to investigate the benefit of using them to eliminate disease-causing mutations from the human germline. But reports of off-target effects in some studies have raised significant safety concerns.
Documents posted on China's clinical trial registry show that He used the ubiquitous CRISPR-Cas9 genome-editing tool to disable a gene called CCR5, which forms a protein that allows HIV to enter a cell. Genome-editing scientist Fyodor Urnov was asked to review documents that described DNA sequence analysis of human embryos and fetuses gene-edited at the CCR5 locus for an article in MIT Technology Review. "The data I reviewed are consistent with the fact that the editing has, in fact, taken place," says Urnov, from the Altius Institute for Biomedical Sciences in Seattle. But he says the only way to tell if the children's genomes have been edited is to independently test their DNA.
Also at STAT News:
The Chinese university where He is an associate professor issued a statement saying that it had been unaware of his research project and that He had been on leave without pay since February, Reuters reported. The work is a "serious violation of academic ethics and standards," Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen said in the statement. The university said it would immediately launch an investigation.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Wednesday November 28, @08:06PM (1 child)
What an ethical nightmare.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 28, @08:36PM
Gene-Edited Twins in China Still Face Risk of HIV Infection [bloomberg.com]
Still, how much of the outrage is due to scientists afraid of having their funding teat dry up and not getting to write the club rules themselves?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @08:07PM
All I want to know is how many embryos were exposed to this stuff and at what stage (how many cells).
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday November 28, @08:34PM
I for one welcome our new Chinese superhuman overlords.
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Wednesday November 28, @08:53PM (1 child)
So...there's obvious reasons why parents have to give consent for these sorts of things instead of their children, or particularly an unborn embryo. However, there's also limits to that. In some US states a child can't even get a freakin' tattoo with their parents' consent, because we've decided that this would be too great of a risk for too little benefit. But vaccines generally go the other way, you're more or less required to give that procedure to your child -- because it's low risk with a huge benefit and we can't wait until the kid turns 18. So...using CRISPR to boost virus immunity seems fine, as long as that's all it does. What about using CRISPR to give your kid blue eyes -- is that ethical? What if doing those makes them sterile? Can we quantify the risk involved in different procedures well enough to say which ones are sufficiently low-risk to allow without the consent of the subject?
This isn't a PC where if your software fucks up you reinstall the OS or even just trash the system and buy a new one. The thing you are creating here has rights and responsibilities. You better be damn sure you don't make a mistake...and I'm quite certain we can't do that today, and I'm pretty sure we have no idea when or even if that might one day be possible. I'm not saying I don't think it'll ever happen -- I do think we'll get there someday -- but we aren't even close right now....
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 28, @09:02PM
I think we're pretty damn close to linking groups of genes to desired traits. Maybe this info is being assembled right now, but rather than being published is being kept a trade secret.
Also:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Preimplantation_genetic_diagnosis#Ethical_issues [wikipedia.org]
The practical stumbling block and one of the main ethical concerns is the precision of the CRISPR technique used. Hundreds of scientists are working on improving that.
