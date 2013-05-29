Stories
Beavers Are Engineering a New Alaskan Tundra

posted by martyb on Wednesday November 28, @11:21PM   Printer-friendly
from the busy-as-a dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

New Scientist:

Much like humans, beavers can have an oversized effect on the landscape (SN: 8/4/18, p. 28). People who live near beaver habitat complain of downed trees and flooded land. But in areas populated mostly by critters, the effects can be positive. Beaver dams broaden and deepen small streams, forming new ponds and warming up local waters. Those beaver-built enhancements create or expand habitats hospitable to many other species — one of the main reasons that researchers refer to beavers as ecosystem engineers.
...
A couple of decades ago, the dam-building rodents were hard to find in northwestern Alaska. “There’s a lot of beaver around here now, a lot of lodges and dams,” says Robert Kirk, a long-time resident of Noatak, Alaska — ground zero for much of the recent beaver expansion. His village of less than 600 people is the only human population center in the Noatak River watershed.
...
Beavers’ biggest effects on Arctic ecosystems may come from the added biodiversity within the ponds they create, says James Roth, an ecologist at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada. These “oases on the tundra” will not only provide permanent habitat for fish and amphibians, they’ll serve as seasonal stopover spots for migratory waterfowl. Physical changes to the environment could be just as dramatic, thawing permafrost decades faster than climate change alone would.

Beavers are a key species in modifying Arctic tundra in a warming climate.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Blymie on Wednesday November 28, @11:40PM (1 child)

    by Blymie (4020) on Wednesday November 28, @11:40PM (#767567)

    In Spring, male beavers are "feeling their oats", as they say.... and are much, MUCH more aggressive.

    https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/we-were-worried-that-was-going-to-be-the-end-dog-attacked-by-beavers-in-fort-saskatchewan-1.3956911 [ctvnews.ca]

    https://www.thestar.com/news/world/2013/05/29/beavers_kill_man_trying_to_pose_for_photo.html [thestar.com]

    Those teeth can be used for more than wood!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @11:47PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @11:47PM (#767569)

      beavers... wood... there's a joke in there somewhere, dam it

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @11:48PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 28, @11:48PM (#767570)

    These beavers must be stopped before we all spontaneously cumbust due to the heat.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @12:16AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @12:16AM (#767579)

    "Physical changes to the environment could be just as dramatic, thawing permafrost decades faster than climate change alone would."

    There is something akin to Godwin's law for science articles. If you throw in a gratuitous mention of climate change, your "research" deserves all the respect afforded to the researchers in the opening scene of the movie Ghostbusters.

    At best, it is kissing ass in the university in order to get funding. Fearmongering deserves no respect.

