The first study on the DNA of the ancient inhabitants of Finland has been published, with results indicating that an abundance of genes reached Finland all the way from Siberia.

Genetic material from Siberia has been found in the inhabitants of the Kola Peninsula from as far back as approximately 4,000 years ago, later spreading also to Finland. The study also corroborates the assumption that people genetically similar to the Sámi[*] lived much further south in Finland than today even during the Iron Age.

The genetic samples compared in the study were collected from human bones found in a 3,500-year-old burial place in the Kola Peninsula and the 1,500-year-old lake burial site at Levänluhta in South Ostrobothnia, Finland. All of the samples contained identical Siberian genes.

[...] More information: Thiseas C. Lamnidis et al. "Ancient Fennoscandian genomes reveal origin and spread of Siberian ancestry in Europe", Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-07483-5