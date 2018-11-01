Stories
Ancient DNA Shows the Sámi and Finns Share Identical Siberian Genes

posted by martyb on Thursday November 29, @12:58AM
from the looking-back-in-time dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

The first study on the DNA of the ancient inhabitants of Finland has been published, with results indicating that an abundance of genes reached Finland all the way from Siberia.

Genetic material from Siberia has been found in the inhabitants of the Kola Peninsula from as far back as approximately 4,000 years ago, later spreading also to Finland. The study also corroborates the assumption that people genetically similar to the Sámi[*] lived much further south in Finland than today even during the Iron Age.

The genetic samples compared in the study were collected from human bones found in a 3,500-year-old burial place in the Kola Peninsula and the 1,500-year-old lake burial site at Levänluhta in South Ostrobothnia, Finland. All of the samples contained identical Siberian genes.

[...] More information: Thiseas C. Lamnidis et al. "Ancient Fennoscandian genomes reveal origin and spread of Siberian ancestry in Europe", Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-07483-5

The results suggest Bronze Age inhabitants of Finland may have had regular contact with people in Northern Siberia, despite the vast distances separating them.

[*] Wikipedia entry on the Sámi people.

Original Submission


