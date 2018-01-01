The technology in smartwatches has come a long way since the early days of wearables, when rudimentary step and calorie counters were about as advanced as the devices got. Now, a new generation of devices is ushering in heart-, sleep- and blood-monitoring functions that push the accuracy of laboratory equipment to your wrist.

In September, Apple introduced an FDA-cleared EKG feature in its Series 4 Watch. The feature, which hasn't gone live yet, warns wearers about abnormal heart rhythms linked to atrial fibrillation. Fitbit and Garmin are developing features that can help detect atrial fibrillation, sleep apnea and other conditions. In April, Garmin integrated the Cardiogram app into its devices. Cardiogram's DeepHeart algorithm has demonstrated high accuracy in detecting atrial fibrillation, hypertension, sleep apnea and diabetes.

[...] The new generation of functions could kick-start the smartwatch category, which has failed to live up to the technology industry's high hopes. High-end devices are taking over from basic fitness trackers, which analysts say is an indication that users want devices that can do more than just count our steps. Better health capabilities could give users, particularly those with medical problems, a reason to strap the devices to their wrist.