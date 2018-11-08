from the would-you-like-to-play-a-game? dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
The war game that could have ended the world
On 7 November 1983, around 100 senior military officers gathered at Nato headquarters in Brussels to ‘fight’ World War Three. The annual simulation, known as Able Archer, came at the end of a large-scale conventional exercise – Autumn Forge – involving tens of thousands of Nato troops across western Europe.
[...] The imagined ‘war’ started when Soviet tanks rolled across the border into Yugoslavia. Scandinavia was invaded next, and soon troops were pouring into Western Europe. Overwhelmed, Nato forces were forced into retreat. A few months after the pretend conflict began, Western governments authorised the use of nuclear weapons.
Role-playing Nato forces launched a single medium range nuclear missile, wiping Ukrainian capital Kiev from the map. It was deployed as a signal, a warning that Nato was prepared to escalate the war. The theory was that this ‘nuclear signalling’ would help cooler heads to prevail. It didn’t work.
By 11 November 1983, global nuclear arsenals had been unleashed. Most of the world was destroyed. Billions were dead. Civilisation ended.
Later that day, the Nato commanders left their building and went home, congratulating themselves on another successful – albeit sobering – exercise. What Western governments only discovered later is that Able Archer 83 came perilously close to instigating a real nuclear war.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @09:18AM (1 child)
Putin is the new wargame. Just look at Georgia and then escalation to Crimea. Always deny, provoke and then claim "self defense". Now, they are blockading ports and claiming other side is "escalating".
With Putin it's like the bully that keeps telling you "stop hitting yourself" while they punch you with your own arm. Then Putin plays the victim, how the west is trying to suppress Russia. The most amazing part is that people still believe this bullshit. Nothing like nationalist blinders to keep you in denial.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Thursday November 29, @09:44AM
It is control of the media. Putin, Berlusconi (o.k. he is gone), Erdogan. Trump btw does not fall in this category. There seems to be part of US media landscape voluntarily enslaving themselves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @09:35AM
How to keep an idiot in suspense for 24 hours? I'll tell you tomorrow.