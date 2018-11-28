from the three-letters-V-P-N dept.
Starbucks says it'll block porn on its public Wi-Fi next year
For years, Starbucks has caught flak for not preventing its customers from watching porn on its in-store Wi-Fi. Now the coffee retailer says that next year it will introduce a filter that prevents customers from viewing porn and other explicit material in stores, as first reported by Business Insider.
[...] This week, Enough Is Enough CEO Donna Rice Hughes said Starbucks had failed to protect its customers and follow through with its plan to block explicit content. "By breaking its commitment, Starbucks is keeping the doors wide open for convicted sex offenders and others to fly under the radar from law enforcement and use free, public Wi-Fi services to access illegal child porn and hard-core pornography," she said.
A petition from Enough Is Enough said that public Wi-Fi networks "are attracting pedophiles and sex offenders" and put children at risk.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @10:30AM (1 child)
Won't somebody please think of the children!
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday November 29, @11:51AM
Public transport networks "are attracting pedophiles and sex offenders" and put children at risk.
Libraries "are attracting pedophiles and sex offenders" and put children at risk.
Malls "are attracting pedophiles and sex offenders" and put children at risk.
Religions "are attracting pedophiles and sex offenders" and put children at risk.
Schools "are attracting pedophiles and sex offenders" and put children at risk.
In fact, $any_arbitrary_noun "are attracting pedophiles and sex offenders" and put children at risk. Just to be safe, we'd better ban anything that can be labelled with a noun in order to protect the children.