18/11/29/0122218 story
posted by Fnord666 on Thursday November 29, @01:19PM
from the are-twitter-users-called-twits? dept.
Mr Tinmouth wanted to open a business account to deal with the income and expenditure of some properties that he was letting to tenants.
He applied to Barclays, but the process dragged on and eventually he made a complaint on Twitter.
He even posted an email that he received from the bank which he felt was unprofessional and had to confirm was genuine. The bank urged him to delete this public post.
All this information, together with some personal details that were already available about him online, was enough for fraudsters to mimic the bank and appear to know details of the case.
Reason #7,003 not to use Twitter.
(Score: 1) by NateMich on Thursday November 29, @02:45PM (1 child)
That was dumb.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 29, @02:49PM
I'm pretty sure they spelled Mr. Loudmouth's name in TFS and TFA. He's part of the Bigmouth clan, not part of the Tin clan at all.
