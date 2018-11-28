from the another-brick-in-the-wall dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Parents putting together baby registries on Amazon have begun to notice a pesky problem, one that has resulted in parents receiving items they neither listed nor wanted. The online retailer has been placing sponsored products in baby registries, the Wall Street Journal reports, but because the ads look so similar to other registry items, people are purchasing them, unaware that the items weren't added to the registry by parents. Like added items, the sponsored products include an image, rating, price and a "0 of 1 Purchased" tag. The only thing that distinguishes them is a small, gray "Sponsored" label situated just above the item name.
[...] One new dad told the Wall Street Journal that he only realized Amazon had placed sponsored products in his baby registry when the Aveeno bath-time set arrived at his home. He said the ads were "blatantly trying to trick you." "Worst part is a friend spent money on something we didn't want. And Amazon profited," he added. While users can remove these ads from their registries, Amazon reportedly told advertisers that around 60 percent were left in place.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/11/28/amazon-inserting-sponsored-products-baby-registries/
(Score: 3, Interesting) by pkrasimirov on Thursday November 29, @04:30PM
Can they refund the purchase? I think the vendors will quickly frown on this practice if they start to get their goods send back by a significant percentage.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @04:36PM
"Amazon reportedly told advertisers that around 60 percent were left in place."
no shit, you suited whores. that's the percent that don't know they're there.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Knowledge Troll on Thursday November 29, @04:43PM (1 child)
All modern marketing is based on the idea of getting people to buy crap they don't need by showing advertising that tricks their brain into feeling good about it bypassing the logical purchasing decision.
It sounds like Bezos found a way to optimize this: why invest a ton of work in a commercial? This is a much quicker easier way to trick people into having crap they don't even want.
100% marketing success.
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Thursday November 29, @06:37PM
I've seen a few studies showing that people are becoming less and less susceptible to traditional forms of advertising...here's one such report for example:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/danielnewman/2015/04/28/research-shows-millennials-dont-respond-to-ads/ [forbes.com]
First they had the traveling salesman. Then people started to learn that the salesman would be long gone with your money by the time your found out that the product sucked, so they stopped buying the "snake oil" and other products.
So then they had stuff like TV/radio ads and big national brands. You can trust them, because you know where they are! Except they'd still sell you pure lies, they just had a new shield -- legalese and fine print. But people again learned to be cautious and "don't believe everything you see on TV"
Then we get product placement, but we start to learn how that works too, and pretty soon instead of "Spiderman drinks Coca-Cola!", we see the can and go "Nice attempt at product placement ya jerks"
So now they impersonate your friends and family and pretend the ads are coming from someone you know. I'm really not sure how the hell they're shielding themselves from fraud laws in doing so...but I guess they've bought out enough politicians by now...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Freeman on Thursday November 29, @05:00PM (4 children)
While true that, scummy marketing tricks sell products. Scummy marketing tricks are also a good way to lose customers.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Knowledge Troll on Thursday November 29, @05:19PM (1 child)
It became apparent to me that Amazon is a psychopath when they suggested a product for teen-age girls that uses a webcam to analyze their outfits, tells them how cool they were, and what Amazon products they can buy that helps make them even more cool.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Freeman on Thursday November 29, @05:27PM
Apparently I've never heard of that product and would assume it would open one up to serious legal troubles. Unless, those pictures aren't actually going anywhere and are analyzed locally on their own machine. Then again, I have things called ethics and morals, which get in the way of "Great Business Opportunities!"
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday November 29, @05:36PM
Good thing Amazon's got that monopoly almost locked down now.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @06:20PM
They lost me already. I don't do business with amazon any more.
(Score: 4, Informative) by bob_super on Thursday November 29, @05:18PM
When you "buy" a gift on a registry in France, you reserve the gift, but it's not really "bought" until the parents/newlyweds review the list afterwards, check what's not been taken, and potentially reassign the money towards things they need (or big items). It helps so you don't get 7 forks, 9 plates, but 12 champagne flutes, for example, and you can put big items that no single person would buy (expensive stroller or dishwasher). You also schedule get the presents all delivered later, at home, when the dust settles.
I always thought that was a better way to manage the gifts, and as a bonus that stupid Amazon trick would not work at all there.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday November 29, @05:18PM (2 children)
and many other things I see on the internet and in real life, is why I never EVER buy anything that I see an advertisement for. I work my butt off to filter online ads, skip through TV ads, and ignore billboards whenever I see them. Whatever manages to get to my brain, I make a conscious and deliberate decision never to purchase - because whoever sells it made a real effort to invade my brain with their marketing shit, and I don't like it.
I'm far from the only one to completely reject the disgusting world of forced marketing. So I and a sizable portion of the consumer market like me are doing the exact reverse of what the marketdroids intended, as a result of their marketing efforts. If enough people think like us, maybe we'll be free of advertisements one day...
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 29, @05:40PM (1 child)
No, you'll never be free of advertisements. There's too much money at stake for that to happen. I would also say, that you've gone nuts, if you're actually avoiding any product that's ever been advertised to you. When you get right down to it, a product label is an advertisement. The item has been attractively packaged so that you will be more likely to buy it. What about places like HEB where they advertise 2 for 1 deals? Are you not going to buy 2 packages of HEB brand coleslaw for the price of one? Instead you'll buy the higher priced organic choice, because it wasn't advertised to you? That's some seriously slippery slope there. Perhaps a more moderate stance would be best?
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @06:32PM
I'd buy the fancy organic one since most likely it doesn't have the massive number of preservatives and other artificial crap put into it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Thursday November 29, @05:31PM (3 children)
If you want to help out a new parent who isn't a relative or very very close friend, give them one of the following:
1. Money.
2. Babysitting help.
3. Food to mom's specifications.
4. Assistance pushing away people who are fawning over the baby but are just making things harder.
If the new parent is a relative or a very very close friend, then have an actual conversation with them about what they need.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 29, @05:46PM (1 child)
As a relatively new parent. I can definitely say that Money is always a welcome gift. Assuming, you're dealing with people well off enough to not care about money, sure go the whole caring, gifting route. Otherwise, give them some cash. Option #2 If you want it to "be special" or whatever, give them a interesting, cheap cool thing, and some cash.
In the event, you're worried about where the cash may go, that's when you buy them a gift.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @06:04PM
Agreed. Cash is always useful and is not tacky in any way.
Don't let the "gift industry" brainwash you into believing you HAVE to buy one of their products!
I would LOVE money for diapers or formula!
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday November 29, @06:25PM
I appreciated receiving diapers more than any of the other gifts.
"I'd rather take a political risk for peace rather than risk peace in pursuit of politics" - President Donald J. Trump
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @05:32PM
It's past time to add Amazon.com to the list of scam websites.
No legitimate business does the stuff they do. Pure deception, the very definition of "scam."
Why don't the browsers flag them? Oh that's right, because once you reach a certain size in sales figures, you are AUTOMATICALLY legitimate! Like buying your way into heaven.