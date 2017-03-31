from the what's-all-the-buzz-about dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
The first global drone standards have been revealed
As drone use grows, rules and regulations remain in flux and vary among jurisdictions. Last month, for instance, the Federal Aviation Administration granted operators of certain drones approval to fly them in controlled airspace in the US, but the UK has an outright ban on using them within a kilometer of airports. To help establish best practices, the International Organization for Standardization has released the first draft set of global standards for drone use.
The draft does suggest no-fly zones around airports and other restricted areas, along with geofencing measures to keep drones away from sensitive locations. The standards also call for drone operators to respect others' privacy and a human intervention fail-safe for all flights. The ISO additionally suggested that training, flight logging and maintenance requirements should be in place, along with data protection rules.
[...] The draft set of standards was released just as the UK's air safety board said about half of air traffic incidents are drone-related. More sets of ISO drone standards will follow, which will cover technical specs, traffic control, and manufacturing quality.
(Score: 2) by qzm on Thursday November 29, @06:01AM (1 child)
So the UK air safety boars is claiming that air traffic incidents have doubled? really?
lets look at some of their headline 'incidents':
'In one incident, the pilots of an A320 passenger plane saw a UAV flying below their vehicle's right wing 10,000 feet in the air as they prepare to land at the airport.'
So, they saw a drone speed matching (approximately) their A320? really? thay claim it was a custom, I'm not surprised... to do that kind of speed.
'In the second category A incident, a pilot taking off from Heathrow spotted a drone around 150 feet away from his plane's wing at 3,000 feet in the air. Authorities believe they "narrowly avoided" a collision'
so, he was taking off, and at 3000 feet.. just under a km. At a normal climb out rate that would put him around 3-5km from the airfield... we are talking about 1 km zone here...
Not to mention that there is exactly zero evidence that a drone strike would be significantly different than the bird strikes that happen with some regularity to airliners..
(and no, please dont drag out that 'this is what a bir does to a wing' research from a few months ago, where they got the lightest possible plane hit by a 'drone' at much higher than its capable speed.. a large bird would have done exactly the same..)
The main point is WE ALREADY HAVE REGULATIONS FOR ALL OF THIS, there is nothing about a drone that says 'EXCEPT FOR DRONES' in current controlled airspace regulations.
So, we have yet another case of adding regulations in a situation where regulations already exist.....
There are no fly zones for radio controlled aircraft of ANY type in effect around ALL airfields.. And have been for a long LONG time.
So why do we need the new rules? I believe the common term is 'totalitarianism', got to keep the general public afraid and controlled...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @06:17AM
So a drone nerd think he knows better than pilots whether there is a risk of collision. I'm shocked.
Face it, your stupid hobby is going to be regulated to death, and the rest of us won't care, because it will be your fault.