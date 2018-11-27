18/11/29/017205 story
posted by Fnord666 on Thursday November 29, @07:11AM
from the sleeping-with-the-sponges dept.
from the sleeping-with-the-sponges dept.
According to USA Today:
Stephen Hillenburg, the visionary creator of "SpongeBob SquarePants" died Monday at the age of 57. The cause of death was ALS.
SpongeBob is Nickelodeon's biggest all-time hit, and has aired for nearly two decades...
Hillenburg first parlayed his fascination with ocean life into a career as a biology teacher...
In 1987 he began his career in animation, and from 1993 to 1996 got his start at Nickelodeon on Rocko's Modern Life.
A different story about Spongebob rumors and guest stars is reported here.
News of his death also reported at ABC, Washington Post, and NBC.
'SpongeBob SquarePants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dies at 57 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.