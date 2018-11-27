Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

'SpongeBob SquarePants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dies at 57

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday November 29, @07:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the sleeping-with-the-sponges dept.
News

stretch611 writes:

According to USA Today:

Stephen Hillenburg, the visionary creator of "SpongeBob SquarePants" died Monday at the age of 57. The cause of death was ALS.

SpongeBob is Nickelodeon's biggest all-time hit, and has aired for nearly two decades...

Hillenburg first parlayed his fascination with ocean life into a career as a biology teacher...

In 1987 he began his career in animation, and from 1993 to 1996 got his start at Nickelodeon on Rocko's Modern Life.

A different story about Spongebob rumors and guest stars is reported here.

News of his death also reported at ABC, Washington Post, and NBC.

Original Submission


«  The First Global Drone Standards Have Been Revealed
'SpongeBob SquarePants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dies at 57 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.