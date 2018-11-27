According to USA Today:

Stephen Hillenburg, the visionary creator of "SpongeBob SquarePants" died Monday at the age of 57. The cause of death was ALS.

SpongeBob is Nickelodeon's biggest all-time hit, and has aired for nearly two decades...

Hillenburg first parlayed his fascination with ocean life into a career as a biology teacher...

In 1987 he began his career in animation, and from 1993 to 1996 got his start at Nickelodeon on Rocko's Modern Life.

