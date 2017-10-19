from the cratered dept.
Federal Trade Commission Chairman Pledges to Investigate Video Game Loot Boxes
Federal Trade Commission chairman Joseph Simons on Tuesday said he would investigate video game loot boxes to ensure that children are being protected and parents are educated on the matter.
Simons testified Tuesday before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security about the commission's work. Following his testimony, a number of senators asked Simons questions on an array of topics.
Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), who brought up the issue of loot boxes in video games earlier this year, asked the FTC to launch the investigation and Simons confirmed he would.
The request comes about nine months after Hassan sent a letter to the Entertainment Software Ratings Board asking for the group to review the ratings process as it relates to loot boxes, examine the marketing of loot boxes to children, and put together best practices for developers around the toxic form of microtransactions. The senator also asked the board to conduct a study that further delves into the reach and impact of loot boxes in games. At the time, she said if they didn't take sufficient action she would ask the FTC to get involved.
"In video games, a loot box (sometimes loot crate or prize crate, among other names) is a consumable virtual item which can be redeemed to receive a randomized selection of further virtual items, ranging from simple customization options for a player's avatar or character, to game-changing equipment such as weapons and armor. A loot box is typically a form of monetization, with players either buying the boxes directly or receiving the boxes during play and later buying "keys" with which to redeem them."
Video game gambling schemes known as "loot boxes" or "loot crates" could be banned or restricted by regulators:
We learned last week that Belgium's gambling authority was investigating loot crates in Star Wars Battlefront II over concerns that they constitute gambling. Now, the decision is in, and the answer is a resounding yes, according to Dutch-language publication VTM Nieuws. The commission claims that purchasable add-on boxes, the contents of which are randomized, mix "money and addiction" and thus are a form of gambling.
Belgian Minister of Justice Koen Geens added: "Mixing gambling and gaming, especially at a young age, is dangerous for the mental health of the child." The commission will now reportedly work through the European Union's process to execute a total ban. We've reached out to Belgium's Gaming Commission for more details on its next steps and the legal implications of the ruling.
The country isn't alone in its stance on loot boxes. Just hours ago, Rep. Chris Lee (D) from Hawaii denounced EA's "predatory behavior" in a speech uploaded to YouTube (first spotted by Kotaku). In the clip, Lee also talks of the detrimental affect micro-transactions have on children, with specific reference to Battlefront II, which he describes as a a "Star Wars-themed online casino, designed to lure kids into spending money".
Loot boxes in video games give the player a random item, perhaps a weapon or a skin, typically in exchange for payment. Should they be viewed as a legal sweepstakes or as an illegal lottery? This video examines the legal issues and explains how loot boxes could be structured to avoid running afoul of gambling laws (which vary by state) in the U.S.. The video concludes that many current implementations of loot boxes are really illegal lotteries, and conjectures that major game companies use them anyway because the risk of being prosecuted isn't enough to dissuade them.
FIFA, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: GO could face fines and prison penalties.
The Belgian Gaming Commission has determined that randomized loot boxes in at least three games count as "games of chance," and publishers could therefore be subject to fines and prison sentences under the country's gaming legislation.
A statement by Belgian Minister of Justice Koen Geens (machine translation) identifies loot boxes in Overwatch, FIFA 18, and Counter Strike: Global Offensive as meeting the criteria for that "game of chance" definition: i.e., "there is a game element [where] a bet can lead to profit or loss and chance has a role in the game." The Commission also looked at Star Wars: Battlefront II and determined that the recent changes EA made to the game means it "no longer technically forms a game of chance."
Beyond that simple definition, the Gaming Commission expressed concern over games that draw in players with an "emotional profit forecast" of randomized goods, where players "buy an advantage with real money without knowing what benefit it would be." The fact that these games don't disclose the odds of receiving specific in-game items is also worrisome, the Commission said.
[...] Belgium's decision follows on a similar finding in the Netherlands, which specifically called out loot boxes in FIFA 18, DotA 2, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and Rocket League for illegal gambling activities. In the United States, legislators in Hawaii, Washington state, and the US Senate continue to look into loot box regulations, even as industry bodies like the Entertainment Software Rating Board downplay the need for such actions.
I've shunned all games that include loot boxes, pay-to-win, etc. for quite some time. It used to be that just meant not playing mobile games or the few MMORPGS (Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Games) that consumed your life. I have recently taken to playing Gwent and Hearthstone some, but I've about given up on Hearthstone. There is some interesting content to be sure, but Hearthstone more so than Gwent seems to be very much pay-to-win. I've spent a grand total of $5 on the starter pack for Gwent, because after 10-20 hours worth of play I found I was having quite a bit of fun. I can actually win games against other people in Gwent. As for Hearthstone — it seems that no matter how I play there was no way I was going to win, because I don't have good enough cards.
With the massive user base of mobile platforms, it's not hard to believe that there's a lot of money rolling around. I just wish that mobile gaming wasn't by and large like playing in a Casino. Except, with mobile gaming, there's no chance of a payout.
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2018/05/mobile-platforms-now-account-for-more-than-half-of-all-game-spending
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2018/05/despite-backlash-loot-boxes-could-be-essential-to-gamings-future
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @10:01PM (7 children)
They pay real money to buy virtual items. They program using Ruby on Rails. They have several dozen genders. They dye their hair pink and have tattoos like sideshow freaks.
How much longer do we have to wait until a less ridiculous generation emerges?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday November 29, @10:06PM
Sometime after the nuclear fallout settles.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @10:31PM (1 child)
Thankfully less stupid than the previous generations.
"You're gay/black/brown get curb stomped!"
"Environmental regulations? Pfffft."
"Who needs to plan for the future, buncha hippy talk!"
"Racism stopped after the Civil War!"
"Muh cheeto bandeeto"
Yeah, uh huh, millenials are the most ridiculous. Bell bottoms, greasy hair, wearing pants that give you a perma-wedgie, the list goes on. Every generation is seems ridiculous to the older ones because people tend to only pay attention to extremes.
I'll take any combo of ridiculous fads over being a hateful little prick like you XOXOXO
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @10:40PM
All those things you listed were addressed by the much hated baby boom generation. It takes more than a single generation to change.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Thursday November 29, @10:36PM
.
I don't believe there is actually any kind of limit at this point.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday November 29, @10:45PM (1 child)
Every generation has had its dumpster fires, its just recently we've been celebrating, encouraging, and generally giving them more visibility.
It is somewhat despicable behavior in that in the old days baiting the class misfit or degenerate to encourage them to make more of a fool out of themselves was generally frowned upon and shunned as being unkind; although now a days we call it highly profitable monetized social media and strongly encourage it. Sometimes the good old days really were better, at least in terms of this aspect of human interaction.
The other side of the coin is this generation is more honest. "Back when I was a kid" a dumpster fire of a person usually visually fit in both appearance and behavior, although they weren't more or less trashier than the current crop of dumpster fires. They, uh, don't blend in, not anymore. Which is more honest in general and also provides a good easily visible warning for normal people. Hundreds of years ago we had "The Scarlet Letter" nearing a century ago we had folks forced to wear yellow stars, now we got the twatter blue checkmark, history does kinda repeat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @11:12PM
As evidenced by the current state of the US the "normal people" are the real freaks. Little independent thought and lots of stupidity. The "dumpster fire of a person" is more often than not the popular crowd engaging in class persecution and other sociopath behaviors.
I guess that sums you up, "they're different than me omg run run ruuunnnnn!" Explains your racism and other shitty attitudes pretty well, though I'm sure you appear "normal".
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday November 29, @10:57PM
The Federal Reserve has analyzed the situation: it's because they're so poor.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Freeman on Thursday November 29, @10:06PM (1 child)
One can only hope that "loot boxes" will be regulated as gambling.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Thursday November 29, @10:53PM
The only technical distinction I've heard distinguishing loot boxes from gambling is that the virtual reward you receive isn't technically cash (a specious distinction, the rewards have value or you wouldn't gamble for them).
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday November 29, @10:48PM (1 child)
Monetizers gotta monetize; the assumption is whatever replaces loot boxes will be better than the status quo; I donno about that, not too optimistic.
My guess is short term we're looking at something like the 80s video game crash being repeated. Indie already overproduced and crashed / is crashing, AAA big studio and mobile next to crash. My question is what will be the modern equivalent of landfills full of bulldozed ET Atari 2600 cartridges?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 29, @11:19PM
Independent doesn't mean bad, it's just there's a lot of junk that rolls in as well. Some of the best games ever produced are indie games or were produced by small studios. AAA studios weren't always AAA studios and I would say some have definitely downgraded in quality, if indeed AAA stands for quality games.
What seems to be happening here, is MBA style decisions in milking the customers for all they're worth.
