from the misery-loves-company dept.
It's already one of the coldest and snowiest starts to the winter season in parts of the Northeast, Midwest and Plains, and we haven't finished November yet.
According to the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI) from the Midwest Regional Climate Center, 74 cities from New England to the Plains and Rockies have seen an extreme season-to-date of cold and snow as of Nov. 27.
[...]
Cities categorized as having an extreme winter, so far, ranked in the 99th percentile of the index for Nov. 27.
A combination of persistent cold from the Northeast to the Plains and a pair of expansive winter storms, Avery and then Bruce, gave this winter season a fast start.
https://weather.com/news/weather/news/2018-11-27-winter-misery-index-awssi-extreme-start-november-2018
Solar cycle 24 was exceptionally weak and cycle 25 is shaping up to be similar. Some have predicted that, if the trend continues, Earth may experience a "mini ice age" soon due to increased cloud formation reflecting the warming light from the sun: https://astronomynow.com/2015/07/17/diminishing-solar-activity-may-bring-new-ice-age-by-2030/
(Score: 0, Troll) by VLM on Thursday November 29, @10:52PM (8 children)
That talk was extremely popular in the 1970s before the warming craze.
I'm thankful that most anti-carbon proposals were not implemented; we need a strong economy to survive bad weather and crippling the economy to support the flavor of the month has a human cost that would have been paid with lives in the bad times. Would you rather experience a hurricane and its recovery in an area with the economy of Haiti or the economy of Texas?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @10:57PM (4 children)
Well since getting relief depends highly on the color of your skin I'd say "who the fuck cares we've got bigger problems".
The economy would also be doing quite well with a transition to alternative energy sources, your conception is just a bunch of bales stacked up in a humanoid shape.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday November 29, @11:07PM
Seems a little racist to claim there's no successful black countries or economies, but its your post, not mine.
The economy is always in natural transition, its the central controllers and social engineers and do gooders who usually mess stuff up. I like solar, I just don't like Solyndra Inc, for example.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 29, @11:12PM (2 children)
It has nothing to do with skin color. Texas's economic footing means that while they may receive aid, they don't actually require any.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @11:25PM
Historical facts disagree, but whatever, I'm not going to argue reality with the resident SN blowhard.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday November 29, @11:35PM
Why can't those stupid Haitians learn to drill ?
( /s if you aren't paying attention)
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by ikanreed on Thursday November 29, @11:22PM (2 children)
Oh yes, please go on you psychotic stupid fuck. What's likely to be the fourth hottest year on record of all time [noaa.gov] is the true evidence that the thing you idiots made up about people saying in a non-particular past is real.
Sure your source here might be a paid-off nitwit doing the same "well if the last 3 years of the 11 solar cycle are extrapolated 100 years into the future and we ignore carbon-based heat capture as a made up fiction and don't incorporate it in our calculations at all it's going to get colder" that we last had to deal with... 11 years ago.
Oh fuck it. We both know you're just an amoral psychopath whose entire ideology is about proving to yourself that the things your ideology is wrong about is right. It's just a pileup and half-assed rationalizations and you can all go fuck yourselves. You're incredibly stupid, evil fucks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @11:28PM (1 child)
All time? OH NO. So it was hotter than when Earth was formed? Or when planet X smashed into proto Earth making the Moon? OUCH how the fuck did we survive?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday November 29, @11:36PM
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @10:53PM (1 child)
our air pollution will help offset the Sun's diminished luminosity and we'll have more time to fix up our planet before the Sun returns to full strength.
I doubt the Sun's minimum will last long enough, but the irony would be pretty sweet if our fuckup actually saves us. I will gladly admit that AGW turned out for the best if that does happen.
On a tangent, I doubt any of the Trumpettes will disavow the Demented Orange even when he gets convicted. Integrity is obviously not in their toolkit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @11:03PM
Unfortunately, Trump's inept policies of raising tariffs and allowing fracking for natural gas have inadvertently reduced coal mining and international shipping. This has been reducing CO2 emissions. If the trend continues, CO2 could drop to levels that may not provide sufficient protection against any cooling for our crops.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @10:56PM (3 children)
Interestingly, winter is not found in any European art until the 1400s [wikipedia.org]. This coincides approximately with the beginning of the so-called Little Ice Age [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @11:05PM (1 child)
Moron. That's because white paint was only invented in 1406.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @11:16PM
Source? I see plenty of white paint used before that. Then wikipedia pissed me off so much with all its javascript, so I stopped for now and installed noscript.
Here is an example with white paint from 12th century:
http://www.webexhibits.org/pigments/intro/medieval.html [webexhibits.org]
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday November 29, @11:34PM
You
are
fucking
retarded
This [artinsociety.com] was fucking Italy in 1390 you insufferable piece of shit. Stop using the most tangential connections your conservativism addled brain can come up with to excuse your special and extraordinary stupidity with regards to basic science.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday November 29, @11:03PM (1 child)
Looks like an ENSO aka el nino thing will develop this winter, probably doesn't help with stuff being messed up
http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/lanina/enso_evolution-status-fcsts-web.pdf [noaa.gov]
Oscillation on top of oscillation on top of oscillation, all adds together, maybe adds up to a winter that sucks. When I was a kid "biorhythms" were the new astrology, but some of the meteorological oscillations publicized since then seem to be real...
Not so unusual or bad where I live, so far.
Storm names suck. I'd rather see shitty mass media doing astrology than this weird naming stuff. I propose for culture hacking we start naming nice warm days after cartoon characters, "the 'porky pig' weather front brought us rainbows and butterflies today" etc
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 29, @11:32PM
Are you familiar with the himmicans vs hurricanes issue? If those storms had female names it would have been far worse for everyone: http://www.pnas.org/content/111/24/8782 [pnas.org]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 29, @11:09PM (1 child)
It's not winter until almost a month from now. Not even the start of it.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 4, Touché) by c0lo on Thursday November 29, @11:16PM
What the heck are you talking about?
Everybody around knows Christmas is a summer holiday, fire up that barbie and don't forget the sunscreen. Cold beer is a proper way to stay hydrated in temperatures over 42C.
(point: different grow will have different start of winter)
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Thursday November 29, @11:33PM