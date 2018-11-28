from the encrypted-arguments dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
DOJ made secret arguments to break crypto, now ACLU wants to make them public
Earlier this year, a federal judge in Fresno, California, denied prosecutors' efforts to compel Facebook to help it wiretap Messenger voice calls. But the precise legal arguments that the government made, and that the judge ultimately rejected, are still sealed.
On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union formally asked the judge to unseal court dockets and related rulings associated with this ongoing case involving alleged MS-13 gang members. ACLU lawyers argue that such a little-charted area of the law must be made public so that tech companies and the public can fully know what's going on. This element of the case began in August 2018, when an FBI special agent told the court in an affidavit that "there is no practical method available by which law enforcement can monitor these calls" between suspected MS-13 gangsters. Authorities already had traditional wiretaps and were able to intercept written messages between the defendants, who are now in custody.
While traditional telecom companies must give access to police under a 1990s-era law known as CALEA, Internet-based calls are exempt, despite the government's previous efforts to change the law. Prosecutors seemingly argued that Facebook nevertheless had to comply with the government's request. The judge reportedly denied the government's efforts during an August 14, 2018 hearing. In their new filing, ACLU lawyers pointed out that "neither the government's legal arguments nor the judge's legal basis for rejecting the government motion has ever been made public."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 30, @12:48AM (1 child)
I have a suggestion that will make getting warrants for "wiretapping" these Facebook calls as easy as traditional phone calls: classify internet communication the same as phone telecommunications. What? The government doesn't want to do that because it would mean internet providers would be covered under Title II and Net Neutrality could be inforced? Silly me.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 30, @12:56AM
At the end of the day, it will still become a battle over end-to-end encryption. Internet giants could be pressured to not offer encrypted services that can't be effectively wiretapped, but others can offer end-to-end encrypted communication software. If it can be packaged up nicely for the average user, like Signal or Popcorn Time, they will use it. The "bad guys" will use it. It could be difficult to suppress it even if it is banned by law. So the USG will revert back to using the NSA to find exploitable vulnerabilities in hardware and software, i.e. business as usual.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Friday November 30, @12:51AM
"Your Honor, those two people are whispering to each other in a very noisy place. We are unable to hear their conversation and so request that they be required to stand fifteen feet apart and shout to one another."