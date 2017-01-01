from the fix-the-fricken-web dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:
After donating to SoylentNews, my next favorite online charity is archive.org — I use the Wayback Machine to fix old broken links, check books out of their huge online library and listen to the live music archive.
Since I've donated before, I got the once-a-year reminder from them today and this time they have an unnamed donor that is matching donations (don't know for how long). So I sent them twenty-five bucks for a job well done.
Brewster Kahle's pitch is here, https://archive.org/donate/
We need a Web that’s reliable. That sets the record straight. We need a Web that’s on our side. A Web that’s not creepy, that doesn’t spy on us. So let’s fix the frickin’ Web!
When I started this nonprofit 22 years ago, people called me crazy. Collect web pages? Why? Who would want to read a book on a screen?
Did you know, this past year we’ve:
We’ve fixed 1.5 million broken links in Wikipedia using the Wayback Machine?
Journalists have cited the Internet Archive 1200+ times to set the record straight?
Readers have borrowed 4 million books and downloaded 900 million texts with complete reader privacy?
Nearly all of the archive.org pages I visit show 0 trackers with EFF Privacy Badger. Oddly the donation page shows a half dozen, perhaps tied to the various payment options (like credit card logos)? I blocked them all and the page still displayed OK.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday November 30, @02:10AM (1 child)
They have my best journals! I'd love to donate, but after my weekend booze budget, I won't have any spending money until granny dies*.
* and the bitch better die soon and have something left for me when she does.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 30, @02:25AM
Glad you came back, VLM doesn't quite seem up to taking over your role here on SN.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 30, @02:20AM (2 children)
I remember donating at one point when someone was doing 3:1 matching of donations. Basically, donate $25 and they get $100. I don't know if we'll ever see that again, but 1:1 ain't bad at all.
I rank Internet Archive damn high as a tech charity and charity in general. They do a lot of great stuff and deserve the cash, unlike say, Wikipedia or Mozilla.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 30, @02:21AM (1 child)
* Wikimedia Foundation, Inc., and Mozilla Foundation.
