An Anonymous Coward writes:

After donating to SoylentNews, my next favorite online charity is archive.org — I use the Wayback Machine to fix old broken links, check books out of their huge online library and listen to the live music archive.

Since I've donated before, I got the once-a-year reminder from them today and this time they have an unnamed donor that is matching donations (don't know for how long). So I sent them twenty-five bucks for a job well done.

Brewster Kahle's pitch is here, https://archive.org/donate/

We need a Web that’s reliable. That sets the record straight. We need a Web that’s on our side. A Web that’s not creepy, that doesn’t spy on us. So let’s fix the frickin’ Web! When I started this nonprofit 22 years ago, people called me crazy. Collect web pages? Why? Who would want to read a book on a screen? Did you know, this past year we’ve: We’ve fixed 1.5 million broken links in Wikipedia using the Wayback Machine?

Journalists have cited the Internet Archive 1200+ times to set the record straight?

Readers have borrowed 4 million books and downloaded 900 million texts with complete reader privacy?

Nearly all of the archive.org pages I visit show 0 trackers with EFF Privacy Badger. Oddly the donation page shows a half dozen, perhaps tied to the various payment options (like credit card logos)? I blocked them all and the page still displayed OK.