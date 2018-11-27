from the making-a-big-deal-out-of-small-things dept.
For more than 30 years, Intel Corp. has dominated chipmaking, producing the most important component in the bulk of the world’s computers. That run is now under threat from a company many Americans have never heard of.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. [TSMC] was created in 1987 to churn out chips for companies that lacked the money to build their own facilities. The approach was famously dismissed at the time by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. founder Jerry Sanders. "Real men have fabs,"[*] he quipped at a conference, using industry lingo for factories.
These days, ridicule has given way to envy as TSMC plants have risen to challenge Intel at the pinnacle of the $400 billion industry. AMD recently chose TSMC to make its most advanced processors, having spun off its own struggling factories years before.
[*] "fab" is shorthand for Semiconductor fabrication plant.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 30, @03:35AM (1 child)
Oddly not mentioned in the article: the failure of GlobalFoundries to continue down to "7nm", which has resulted in increased business for TSMC.
Intel should be thankful for what it has. They are absolutely coasting despite strong competition from AMD. It's entirely possible that Intel will continue to maintain most of its market share in the desktop, laptop, ultrabook, Chromebook, and server segments. They will eventually move down to "10nm", which is comparable to TSMC's "7nm".
One of Intel's big failures already happened. They couldn't get x86 into phones. But they are still coasting, and the death of the PC market was exaggerated.
Intel wants to make discrete GPUs around 2020-2021 or so. Watch that, because it will either become a modest success or a complete failure. TSMC makes GPUs for both AMD and Nvidia.
Article mentions Amazon's Graviton:
Amazon's homegrown 2.3GHz 64-bit Graviton processor was very nearly an AMD Arm CPU [theregister.co.uk]
These Graviton ARM CPUs sure sound weak. So hopefully they are very, very cheap.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 30, @03:43AM
Intels new thing is to give up on cpus altogether and make it look stragic:
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4224840-intel-corporation-intc-management-presents-credit-suisse-22nd-annual-tmt-conference [seekingalpha.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 30, @03:36AM (1 child)
Personally, I have been lied to and tricked by intel into buying subpar products and allowing weird/unnecessary telemetry (same with nvidia). That is really the only reason I am against them. They are basically evil corporate inhumane creatures.
I assume that if TSMC and/or AMD get big enough they will become the same eventually. Is there an organization to by computational hardware from that is not like this?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 30, @04:02AM
You're probably right. But, at this point in time, Intel is the greater evil among chip manufacturers. Unless and until they are displaced as the greater evil, I'll cheer any and all challengers to their market position.
