Ladies and Gentlemen,

It's not everyday an issue of Science contains articles about newly discovered "fresh" impact craters (Hiawatha) or fingers the source of the worst year to be alive (534 in case you're time traveling).

But the same issue has these open (no paywall) articles summarizing what we do know about eating and living long healthy lives.

Quick takeaways:

The 1977 guidelines that we all grew up with were written by politicians, not scientists.

Trans-fats are bad, no matter what.

Intermittent fasting can help your brain, kidneys, chemotherapy effectiveness and recovery, AND encourage weight loss.

Refined sugars and carbs are generally bad for you.

There's way more than any summary can contain. In fact, almost every section of these four meta-articles could be their own discussion topic.

Since I care for all of you, I want you all to be as healthy and live as long as you want. These articles contain the state of-the-art on how to do that through proper eating habits.

Optimizing the diet.

Dietary fat: From foe to friend?

A time to fast

The gut microbiota at the intersection of diet and human health

Swifter, higher, stronger: What’s on the menu?