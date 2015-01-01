Anna and the Apocalypse is a Christmas musical featuring zombies and high school drama. Yes, you read that right. A movie about the undead, with song and dance. If that premise isn't weird to you, I don't know [what] would be.

I couldn't help but tilt my head when I first saw the synopsis of the film, which hits theaters Friday. Is it like Krampus, or are they going to slay zombies with jazz hands? (If you haven't seen Krampus, it's a 2015 genuinely scary film about a horned beast that punishes naughty children during Christmas time.)

Anna and the Apocalypse, on the other hand, is rather cheesy.

The film, directed by John McPhail and written by Alan McDonald and Ryan McHenry, sets the scene in a small town called Little Haven. As Christmas approaches, high school senior Anna and her friends are trying to sort out their own life problems when zombies overrun their neighborhood overnight.

Like many high school movies, this one has bullies, outcasts, supportive parents, a mean principal and, of course, romance. The main characters' feelings play out in dance numbers as the undead threaten their lives.