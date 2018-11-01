18/11/30/0440240 story
posted by martyb on Friday November 30, @09:47AM
As a former H1 visa holder, this article interested me and shows the value that immigrants bring to the USA.
According to this opinion piece, the USA and specifically Santa Clara county is only the leader in tech because of immigrants.
In 1965, the Immigration Act of 1924 was repealed, opening the gates to immigrants and allowing a critical mass of technology companies to develop in clusters around Boston and Santa Clara County. A significant proportion of all the best graduates from the best schools in India (IIT) came to the USA -- in effect, the USA siphoned off India's best talent and used it to develop leadership in technology and to grow the economy.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Friday November 30, @10:21AM
Can somebody explain the phrase 'leader in tech' to me? It's bandied about so often by talking heads, it becomes suspicious.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 30, @10:45AM
US has siphoned off talent from other nations for decades while promising the "American Dream". What do you think happened to engineers from Soviet Union sphere of influence? This brain drain always has detrimental effects on the source nations and positive on the destinations. But you can't fix stupid.