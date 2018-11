As a former H1 visa holder, this article interested me and shows the value that immigrants bring to the USA.

According to this opinion piece, the USA and specifically Santa Clara county is only the leader in tech because of immigrants.

In 1965, the Immigration Act of 1924 was repealed, opening the gates to immigrants and allowing a critical mass of technology companies to develop in clusters around Boston and Santa Clara County. A significant proportion of all the best graduates from the best schools in India (IIT) came to the USA -- in effect, the USA siphoned off India's best talent and used it to develop leadership in technology and to grow the economy.