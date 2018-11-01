Stories
The US is only a Leader in Tech because of Foreign Workers.

posted by martyb on Friday November 30, @09:47AM
from the Quite-a-few-from-Europe-and-China,-too dept.
Techonomics

Whoever writes:

As a former H1 visa holder, this article interested me and shows the value that immigrants bring to the USA.

According to this opinion piece, the USA and specifically Santa Clara county is only the leader in tech because of immigrants.

In 1965, the Immigration Act of 1924 was repealed, opening the gates to immigrants and allowing a critical mass of technology companies to develop in clusters around Boston and Santa Clara County. A significant proportion of all the best graduates from the best schools in India (IIT) came to the USA -- in effect, the USA siphoned off India's best talent and used it to develop leadership in technology and to grow the economy.

  • (Score: 2) by quietus on Friday November 30, @10:21AM

    by quietus (6328) on Friday November 30, @10:21AM (#768225)

    Can somebody explain the phrase 'leader in tech' to me? It's bandied about so often by talking heads, it becomes suspicious.

    1. Can a single country be the leader in all kinds of tech i.e. can you define tech, is it limited, by country?
    2. If (1) is true, does that imply all other countries are followers?
    3. How do you define a follower: a copy-cat? a supplier of source materials?
    4. If product price is associated with ability, and US products are technically superior, shouldn't that imply that the trade balance should always be tilted (positively) towards the US?
    5. If technical superiority can be concentrated in a country, can it be concentrated in parts of that country?
    6. If technical superiority can be concentrated in parts of the US, are there defining characteristics for those parts, versus the rest of the country?
    7. Are those defining characteristics unmovable, unique, or can they be acquired by other parts of the country?
    8. If those characteristics can be acquired, why doesn't that happen for the other parts of the country?
    9. If those characteristics are being acquired by other parts of the country, what is stopping other countries from getting them?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 30, @10:45AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 30, @10:45AM (#768228)

    US has siphoned off talent from other nations for decades while promising the "American Dream". What do you think happened to engineers from Soviet Union sphere of influence? This brain drain always has detrimental effects on the source nations and positive on the destinations. But you can't fix stupid.

