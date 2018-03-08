Stories
South Korean Indictments Target Leak of Samsung Curved-Edge Display Technology to Chinese Company

Nine people charged with selling Samsung's curved display tech

Prosecutors in South Korea have indicted nine people and two companies for allegedly selling Samsung's curved-edge OLED display tech (which it uses in its flagship Galaxy phones) to a company in China. The CEO of Samsung supplier Toptec Co Ltd was among three people arrested over the scheme. Prosecutors say he and eight employees received about $13.8 million for the intellectual property.

The group allegedly formed a shell company that received documents related to display panels from Samsung subsidiary Samsung Display, and sold them and "3D lamination" technology to the unidentified Chinese company. Toptec sells automated equipment to make display panels for phones and the company has denied any wrongdoing, according to Reuters.

