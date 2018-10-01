from the Who-defends-the-defenders? dept.
The hits just keep coming for the various Defenders series. Per Deadline Hollywood, Netflix announced this evening that it has canceled Daredevil, just weeks after the show concluded its critically acclaimed third season. This news shouldn't be too surprising, but this one is a particularly tough blow for fans.
Clearly Netflix is cleaning house, since this follows surprise cancellations in October of Iron Fist and Luke Cage. That just leaves Jessica Jones and The Punisher on Netflex's[sic] roster of Defenders. Both have new seasons in the pipeline that are currently slated to air on Netflix as planned, according to Deadline's sources. But they will, in all likelihood, be on the chopping block eventually as well.
Marvel/Disney may be planning to revive the Defender series on its upcoming streaming service.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 30, @06:38PM
Did any real people die in this bloodbath? Were any children consumed? Were any puppies kicked?
Study shows criminals commit fewer crimes after being shot.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 30, @06:42PM
Disney may have the right to stop Netflix from producing more seasons, but do they have the right to continue the show with the same actors, etc. without agreement from Netflix?
Unless by "revive", you meant "reboot". In which case, good luck with that.
