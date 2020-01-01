18/11/30/1543248 story
from the where-does-one-get-a-free-electric-car-to-use-at-these-charging-points? dept.
Free charging for electric cars will be available for customers at some Tesco stores from next year.
Tesco, in partnership with Volkswagen, plans to install almost 2,500 charging bays at up to 600 stores by 2020.
A standard 7kW charger will be available for free, but drivers will have to pay for a faster service.
Customers will be able to leave their cars to charge while doing their shopping, which should give time for a "substantial" free charge, VW said.
Adding chargers to the supermarket parking lots will offer convenience for electric vehicle (EV) driving shoppers, and normalize EV use for others by increasing their visibility.
