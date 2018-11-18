[...] academics from the Sydney Centre in Geomechanics and Mining Materials (SciGEM) including Professor of Civil Engineering, Itai Einav and Postdoctoral Research Associate, Dr James Baker have developed a new X-ray method which allows scientists to see inside granular flows. Named X-ray rheography, or "writing flow," their approach gathers information using 3-point high-speed radiography, and then assembles this information by solving a Sudoku-style puzzle.

[...] The new X-ray rheography technique has the ability to form a three dimensional image of moving grains, which has helped the researchers better understand how particles flow and behave in various circumstances. In many examples they have found that granular media tends to flow in unique patterns and waves.

"Unlike fluids, we discovered that confined, three-dimensional steady granular flows arise through cycles of contraction and expansion, à la 'granular lungs'. Again, unlike fluids, we also found that grains tend to travel along parallel lines, even near curved boundaries.

[...] Journal Reference:

James Baker, François Guillard, Benjy Marks, Itai Einav. X-ray rheography uncovers planar granular flows despite non-planar walls. Nature Communications, 2018; 9 (1) DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-07628-6