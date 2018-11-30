Stories
Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes Near Anchorage, Alaska

posted by martyb on Friday November 30, @11:20PM   Printer-friendly
from the shake-rattle-and-roll dept.
News

takyon writes:

Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Shakes Alaska, Damaging Roads, Buildings

In Anchorage, Alaska, people took refuge under tables and fled outdoors on Friday morning, as a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck just north of the city.

Some roads, bridges and buildings have been damaged, and schools and some businesses are shuttered for the day. Gov. Bill Walker has issued a declaration of disaster.

Anchorage police report "major infrastructure damage" across the city. "Many homes and buildings are damaged," the police department says. "Many roads and bridges are closed."

A tsunami warning was temporarily issued for coastal regions of Cook Inlet and the Southern Kenai Peninsula, but it has since been canceled.

The earthquake struck just before 8:30 a.m. local time (12:29 p.m. ET). The epicenter was about 8 miles north of Anchorage, at a depth of some 25 miles.

Original Submission


