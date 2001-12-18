Stories
Mozilla Testing DNS-over-HTTPS in Firefox

posted by mrpg on Saturday December 01, @05:39AM
upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Mozilla Testing DNS-over-HTTPS in Firefox | SecurityWeek.Com

Mozilla is moving forward with yet another project designed to provide users with increased security: it is now testing DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) in Firefox stable.

Only a small group of users will enjoy the feature for now, as it is still in the testing phase, but Mozilla is determined to work with industry players for a larger rollout. When that will happen, however, remains to be seen.

Mozilla has been already testing DoH in its browser, looking into the time it takes to get a response from Cloudflare’s DoH resolver. With the test results positive, revealing great performance improvements even for the slowest users, the Internet organization has decided to move forward with its plans. 

“A recent test in our Beta channel confirmed that DoH is fast and isn’t causing problems for our users. However, those tests only measure the DNS operation itself, which isn’t the whole story,” Mozilla’s Selena Deckelmann explains. 

Original Submission


  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 01, @06:04AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 01, @06:04AM (#768567)

    Let's just look a replacement for DNS. Something more ad hoc, and real P2P...

(1)