from the music-to-code-by dept.
To Predict the Future, the Brain Uses two Clocks:
That moment when you step on the gas pedal a split second before the light changes, or when you tap your toes even before the first piano note of Camila Cabello's "Havana" is struck. That's anticipatory timing.
One type relies on memories from past experiences. The other on rhythm. Both are critical to our ability to navigate and enjoy the world.
New University of California, Berkeley, research shows the neural networks supporting each of these timekeepers are split between two different parts of the brain, depending on the task at hand.
"Whether it's sports, music, speech or even allocating attention, our study suggests that timing is not a unified process, but that there are two distinct ways in which we make temporal predictions and these depend on different parts of the brain," said study lead author Assaf Breska, a postdoctoral researcher in neuroscience at UC Berkeley.
The findings, published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, offer a new perspective on how humans calculate when to make a move.
"Together, these brain systems allow us to not just exist in the moment, but to also actively anticipate the future," said study senior author Richard Ivry, a UC Berkeley neuroscientist.
How about that? Background music can be helpful for concentration.
[...] Both groups viewed sequences of red, white and green squares as they flashed by at varying speeds on a computer screen, and pushed a button the moment they saw the green square. The white squares alerted them that the green square was coming up.
In one sequence, the red, white and green squares followed a steady rhythm, and the cerebellar degeneration patients responded well to these rhythmic cues.
In another, the colored squares followed a more complex pattern, with differing intervals between the red and green squares. This sequence was easier for the Parkinson's patients to follow, and succeed at.
"We show that patients with cerebellar degeneration are impaired in using non-rhythmic temporal cues while patients with basal ganglia degeneration associated with Parkinson's disease are impaired in using rhythmic cues," Ivry said.
/blockquot
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 01, @09:58PM (1 child)
Most Americans can't read a clock. Tell Joe Sixpack that you'll meet him at the bar at 20:00 and his eyes will glaze over. He doesn't understand that there are 24 hours in a day, and that you want to meet him at the 20'th hour of the day. Instead, he needs you to do the complicated mathematical dance of subtracting 12 from 20, then giving him the translation to 8:00 PM.
But, we have the best education system on earth! Just ask any administrator with a degree in education!
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 01, @10:27PM
While most Americans can't read a clock, they are capable of advanced mathematics. For example, millennial Americans can deal with complex numbers such as the current number of recognized genders.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 01, @10:34PM (1 child)
See, he's a day ahead, and....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 01, @10:49PM
you ain't got no buddy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kkrb4h4weW4 [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by crafoo on Saturday December 01, @10:54PM
Really interesting research. I'm curious if this understanding of how the mammal brain works will inform deep learning, neural networks, and real-time applications of NNs to tasks such as navigation. Can a system make a decision based on learned past experience patterns and then update the decision incrementally based on real-time data? Maybe this is all being done already. I don't know.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday December 01, @10:57PM
My first job out of high school was pumping fuel serve at Fairfield Shell. For the most part this was a relaxing job, I could sit in a chair and read most of the day which led my manager Bill to come up with such chores for me as policing the lot and weeding our planters, but after I'd done both just once Bill just had to suffer in silence as I read books way beyond his grade level.
I worked 6:00 AM - 2:00 PM; our morning and lunch time rushes were just like the flight deck of an air craft carrier in battle was once described on Usenet: "You had to have eyes on the back of your head".
My assistant manager quite quickly taught me how to peg the precise - to within less than one cent of error - the _precise_ cost of gasoline that the customer requested:
Towards the end of their fueling, keep a close eye on the price display; it helped that we had mechanical pumps so we could hear the pennies clicking by. Then start tapping your foot with the prices - fifty, sixty, seventy, seventy-five, eighty, eighty-five, ninety, one two three four five six seven eight nine... let go of the hose handle valve right about half-way between ninety-nine and one-hundred.
While there was some finesse to getting just the right delay before one let go of the valve, because of the one-cent quantization of the price meter, it was not at all to learn that delay well enough to become muscle memory.
Michael is not my real name. My name is Satoshi Nakamoto.