18/12/01/2121201 story
posted by martyb on Sunday December 02, @04:49AM
from the RIP dept.
- George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States, dies at 94
- As a moderate Republican and internationalist, George H.W. Bush was last of a kind
- George H.W. Bush: war hero, GOP workhorse and president who called for 'kinder, gentler nation'
- Bill Clinton: George H.W. Bush's Oval Office note to me revealed the heart of who he was
- George H.W. Bush, Public Servant
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 02, @04:59AM (1 child)
5:5 [Stock Marked Closed for 41st President (4+1=5)]:[Huber (December 5)] Stage is set.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 02, @05:03AM
A pentagon has 5 sides. What's going to happen at the Pentagon?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 02, @05:02AM
McCain's funeral was orchestrated as a rebuke to President Trump. Will we see something like that here? I've avoided the coverage until now.
President Trump praises George H.W. Bush as a 'very fine man' despite long-running feud with Bush family [go.com]
Heh. Good times.
Trumps to attend state funeral for George H.W. Bush [washingtonpost.com]
At least he'll be there, although obviously in very close proximity to George and Jeb. We'll see if he sticks to the script. Wait a second, he is probably going to speak at this, isn't he?
He should choose that moment to declassify the docs showing that George H.W., LBJ, and Rafael Cruz had JFK killed.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]