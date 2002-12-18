Stories
Adoption of Mobile Payment Shifts Consumer Spending Patterns, Habits

posted by mrpg on Sunday December 02, @11:52AM   Printer-friendly
from the don't-care-I'm-poor dept.
upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Adoption of mobile payment shifts consumer spending patterns, habits

Paying for a cup of coffee with a smartphone instead of a credit card is gaining prominence among consumers – and is disrupting their spending patterns and consumption habits, according to new research co-written by a University of Illinois expert who studies operations management.

[...] Using a unique data set from one of the largest banks in China – which contained the transaction data from personal computer, offline and mobile payment channels – Xu and co-authors found that, on average, the total transaction amount increased by 2.4 percent after the adoption of the mobile payment channel, and that the total transaction frequency increased by more than 23 percent.

[...] “Switching to the mobile channel leads to more shopping overall, and it particularly affects more hedonistic shopping such as food, entertainment and travel,” Xu said. “But it doesn’t affect purchases like education or health care. So it’s changing consumer behavior.”

The greatest impact came on less costly items that are purchased frequently, such as beverages and movie tickets.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday December 02, @12:11PM (2 children)

    by MostCynical (2589) on Sunday December 02, @12:11PM (#768872)

    more hedonistic shopping such as food, entertainment and travel

    Food: Coffee, takeaway food, vending machine crap.. Believable.

    Entertainment: movies? Magazines? Reasonable.

    Travel? Okay, if they are talking about buses, trains, and *maybe* taxis, or bike-hire, but does anyone buy a plane ticket with a mobile?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 02, @12:21PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 02, @12:21PM (#768873)

      but does anyone buy a plane ticket with a mobile?

      I do? But I'm not travelling more because I can buy a plane ticket on a phone. I think they mostly refer to things like Grab, or bike rentals, not planes.

      I can buy train/transit ticket here (not china) via mobile too, but I rarely use anything except (personal) bike anyway ;)

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 02, @12:38PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 02, @12:38PM (#768876)

      No, and I won't pay for coffee with it either.
      Two reasons.
      First is that they really want to break the $5 limit here for a cup of coffee which is IMOHO already excessive. They tried. They went to $5.50 and the backlash was extraordinary. Paying with cash imposes a mental limit. Paying by mobile means they can charge whatever they like without instance buyers remorse.
      Second is that my mobile phone is the least secure of the devices I own. I don't have root on it. I can't afford to brick it. There will be no banking apps installed on it. I don't trust it.

