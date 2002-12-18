Stories
Satellite Data Business is Amazon’s Next Disruption Target

posted by mrpg on Sunday December 02, @06:55PM   Printer-friendly
Satellite data business is Amazon’s next disruption target - SpaceNews.com

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos 18 years ago founded Blue Origin to make space travel cheaper and more accessible. The company on Tuesday announced a new foray into the space business by partnering with defense industry giant Lockheed Martin to provide low-cost ground infrastructure to satellite startups.

The new business venture — called AWS Ground Station — brings to bear the cloud-computing capabilities of Amazon Web Services in ground stations where satellite data is uploaded. Lockheed Martin’s contribution to the partnership is a network of distributed antennas that would supplement traditional dish antennas.

“This partnership is designed to be disruptive and lower the barrier of the cost of entry,” Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space, told SpaceNews. “Startups don’t have to buy computing power or parabolic dishes. You buy what you need, services on demand.”

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Nuke on Sunday December 02, @07:13PM (1 child)

    by Nuke (3162) on Sunday December 02, @07:13PM (#768944)

    So "disruptive" is just a new (I meant disruptive) word for "new".

  • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 02, @07:22PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 02, @07:22PM (#768950)

    "Lockheed Martin" and "lower cost" in the same paragraph.

