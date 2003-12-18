Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Revealing Hidden Information in Sound Waves

posted by martyb on Monday December 03, @06:20AM   Printer-friendly
from the I-see^W-hear-what-ytou-did-there dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes in with a submission, via IRC, for SoyCow1984:

Revealing hidden information in sound waves

“Acoustic fields are unexpectedly richer in information than is typically thought,” said David Dowling, a professor in U-M’s Department of Mechanical Engineering.

[...] Sonar arrays are typically designed to record sounds in specific frequency ranges. Sounds with frequencies higher than an array’s intended range may confuse the system; it might be able to detect the presence of an important contact but still be unable to locate it.

Any time sound is recorded, a microphone takes the role of the human ear, sensing sound amplitude as it in varies in time. Through a mathematical calculation known as a Fourier transform, sound amplitude versus time can be converted to sound amplitude versus frequency.

With the recorded sound translated into frequencies, Dowling puts his technique to use. He mathematically combines any two frequencies within the signal’s recorded frequency range, to reveal information outside that range at a new, third frequency that is the sum or difference of the two input frequencies.

“This information at the third frequency is something that we haven’t traditionally had before,” he said.

In the case of a Navy vessel’s sonar array, that additional information could allow an adversary’s ship or underwater asset to be reliably located from farther away or with recording equipment that was not designed to receive the recorded signal. In particular, tracking the distance and depth of an adversary from hundreds of miles away—far beyond the horizon—might be possible.

And what’s good for the Navy may also be good for medical professionals investigating areas of the body that are hardest to reach, such as inside the skull. Similarly, remote seismic surveys that parse through the earth seeking oil or mineral deposits could also be improved.

[...] More information:

Original Submission


«  Yellow Vest Protests Continue for Third Weekend
Revealing Hidden Information in Sound Waves | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.