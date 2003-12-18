from the cool-idea dept.
Richard Branson (who asked for UK taxpayer money to repair his private island after hurricane Irma) Has set a climate change challenge:
As the world continues to warm, you can expect more and more folks to be turning to air conditioners to keep their living environments cool and comfortable. And in that sense, this energy-intensive technology will do plenty to exacerbate the very problem it is designed to solve. The Global Cooling Prize is a competition to help stop runaway climate change, by dangling US$3 million in prize money for the development of more energy-efficient cooling solutions.
The Global Cooling Prize is backed by the Indian government among other partners, with Richard Branson taking on the ambassadorial duties.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @12:41AM (2 children)
Just need to put one end of the heat exchanger in outer space. The same structure can be used as a space elevator and the temperature difference between top and bottom can be used to generate bonus electricity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @01:01AM
Thermoelectric generation that sees increased efficiency from the waste heat of anthropocentric global warming. Heads will spin!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday December 04, @01:28AM
You hardly need the expensive structure [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday December 04, @12:47AM
Doesn't seem to have a profitable business model though...
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday December 04, @01:09AM (2 children)
Build underground and let the earth cool your house/pad/man-cave.
Gimme me money!
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Tuesday December 04, @01:14AM
Just don't delve too greedily and too deep... unless you prefer heating over cooling.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday December 04, @01:28AM
There are literally hundreds of cooling solutions that are more energy efficient than heat-pump refrigerant, but none so easily mass produced and distributed.
Around here, ground water is a comfy 72F - all you have to do is drill two wells and put a marine AC (rejects heat to water) between them. Good luck getting anyone to service that, or adapt it as a solution for central AC in a house.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @01:14AM
Another few cold winters and the AGW suckers will be trading in their air conditioners and carbon credits for fur coats.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday December 04, @01:15AM (5 children)
2 weeks ago I bought a 50" TV. Sitting on my entertainment center it blocks half my heater vent. Not keen on melting the back of my TV, looking for options.
I measured stuff, and wanted a 45" TV. But that cost $50 more than the 50", so I thought I would make do.
Froze my ass off this morning. Wanted to turn the heat on, but don't want to melt the TV.
Solutions? Get rid of the entertainment center. Where do I put the PS4, DVD player, clock, Pi/Plex server, and store games/DVDs? Raise the heater vent? Yeah, like that's gonna happen. Doesn't help the vent is about 5 feet up, instead of towards the ceiling like it should be.
Move the entertainment center and TV? Means I either block 1 of the 2 windows in the living room, or block off the kitchen. Not gonna happen.
Buy a space heater. This is actually the best idea, with luck I can find one that has both a temperature control and a timer (as in, it's 5:30 AM, if it's cold turn yourself on). What's ironic is the best place to put a space heater is on top of the air conditioner unit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @01:30AM
Do you only have one heater vent? Close the vent behind the TV, and let the other heat vents heat the room/apartment/home.
If you do really only have one heater vent, then yes, a space heater would be a good idea.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @01:33AM
You cold?
Buy your own server for your email, run for president, you'll get plenty of heat! (From the computer, too!)
(Score: 2) by VanessaE on Tuesday December 04, @01:38AM
Unless the hot air coming from that vent exceeds about 220°C, you're not going to melt the TV's casing (which is most likely ABS). If it IS that hot, fix your furnace. The hot air won't do the electronics any good, in any case.
So, buy some sheet metal and rig up a simple duct to aim the hot air up or sideways. Or fire up your 3D printer and make one.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday December 04, @01:39AM
Diverter? Can you put a hood on the heat vent so it blows sideways?
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Tuesday December 04, @01:43AM
The biggest problem with blowing air on electronics is that they're going to get dust piled on way faster than they would otherwise. Get a piece of cardboard, cut it out to fit behind your TV so that it won't be seen, and duct the air away from it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @01:32AM
What you want is the Sandia cooler.
The prototype is for a CPU, but it works most anywhere you have a fan and some cooling fins. Replace the fan and cooling fins with the all-in-one design of the Sandia cooler, and efficiency improves.
So you'd use at least 2 for an air-conditioning unit, for air on the hot outdoors part and on the cold indoors part. You might add internal ones as well, in the fluid that runs around inside the air-conditioning unit, bringing the total to 4.