Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Nvidia Open Sources PhysX SDK

posted by martyb on Tuesday December 04, @02:09AM   Printer-friendly
from the commoditize-your-complement dept.
Software

NPC-131072 writes:

Nvidia is proud to announce PhysX SDK 4.0, available on December 20, 2018. The engine has been upgraded to provide industrial grade simulation quality at game simulation performance. In addition, PhysX SDK has gone open source, starting today with version 3.4! It is available under the simple 3-Clause BSD license. With access to the source code, developers can debug, customize and extend the PhysX SDK as they see fit.

Original Submission


«  Richard Branson Launches $3M Challenge to Reinvent the Air Conditioner
Nvidia Open Sources PhysX SDK | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.