from the new-shiny! dept.
Microsoft is building a Chromium-powered web browser that will replace Edge on Windows 10
Microsoft's Edge web browser has seen little success since its debut on Windows 10 back in 2015. Built from the ground up with a new rendering engine known as EdgeHTML, Microsoft Edge was designed to be fast, lightweight, and secure, but launched with a plethora of issues which resulted in users rejecting it early on. Edge has since struggled to gain any traction, thanks to its continued instability and lack of mindshare, from users and web developers.
Because of this, I'm told that Microsoft is throwing in the towel with EdgeHTML and is instead building a new web browser powered by Chromium, a rendering engine first popularized by Google's Chrome browser. Codenamed Anaheim, this new web browser for Windows 10 will replace Edge as the default browser on the platform. It's unknown at this time if Anaheim will use the Edge brand or a new brand, or if the user interface between Edge and Anaheim is different. One thing is for sure, however; EdgeHTML in Windows 10's default browser is dead.
Report: Windows Lite is Microsoft's long-awaited answer to Chrome OS
The success of Google's Chromebook hardware and Chrome OS software wasn't an inevitability, but the ease of use they afford ended up allowing Google to carve out a niche in a very crowded PC marketplace. Ever since Chrome OS entered the scene, we've been waiting for Microsoft to come out with its own pared down version of Windows, but its half-hearted attempts (Windows 10 S, Windows RT) have all fallen flat.
Those failures haven't stopped Microsoft though, as Petri on Monday reported that the company is working on "a new version of Windows that may not actually be Windows." Based on the documentation he has seen, Petri's Brad Sams believes that Windows Lite — the new OS — is Microsoft's answer to Chrome OS.
According to Sams, Windows Lite will only run Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) and Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps, while removing all other functionality. He says that this is the first "truly lightweight version of Windows" – one which won't run in enterprise or small business environments, and may not even be available for purchase on its own. Just like Chrome OS, Windows Lite will have to be pre-installed by an OEM.
Microsoft ChromeOS: It's Linux-Free!
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday December 04, @07:15AM
So we've got a bunch of Linux-based services, a Chromium-based browser, and SaS (Software as Sabotage, your OS breaks every time MS pushes out new bling, advertising, and spyware updates). Why would anyone go with their stuff any more? The bits that aren't from borrowed from someone else who does it far better are crap SaS stuff, apart from vendors bonded to the MS servicing stack what's the point of having Microsoft any more?
(Score: 2) by Bot on Tuesday December 04, @07:15AM (2 children)
My AI has found some documents detailing this new microsoft strategy, I found them very interesting. Here:
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Tuesday December 04, @07:36AM (1 child)
If you do not recognize this memo, it was written by Elop during Microsoft's acquisition of Nokia:
https://www.businessinsider.com/stephen-elops-burning-platform-memo-2013-9?op=1 [businessinsider.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @07:50AM
Will one big company buy another big company soon?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @07:18AM
That's right, no systemd here!
Oh, no! We'll get Windowsd!
(Score: 1) by Tech triyo on Tuesday December 04, @08:09AM