The Enterprises Project writes about how the demand for several very specific, established skills, including COBOL, is increasing as boomers retire, taking their knowledge with them. Part of the skill gap between the old and the new is familiarity with the work flow and business processes.
Baby Boomers are retiring and taking with them the skills to run legacy technologies upon which organizations still (amazingly) rely – from AS/400 wrangling to COBOL development. That leaves many CIOs in a tight spot, trying to fill roles that not only require specialized knowledge no longer being taught but that most IT professionals agree also have limited long-term prospects. "Specific skill sets associated with mainframes, DB2 and Oracle, for example, are complex and require years of training, and can be challenging to find in young talent," says Graig Paglieri, president of Randstad Technologies.
Apparently, COBOL is still in use in 9 percent of businesses, mainly in finance and government. And so the demand for COBOL is gradually growing. If one has interest to pick up that plus one or more of the other legacy technologies, on top of something newer and trendier, there should be a possibility to clean up before the last of these jobs moves to India.
Jean Sammet, Co-Designer of a Pioneering Computer Language, Dies at 89 (2017)
Banks Should Let Ancient Programming Language COBOL Die (2017)
Honesty in Employment Ads (2016)
3 Open Source Projects for Modern COBOL Development (2015)
An iconic figure of the early history of computing, Grace Hopper is the grandmother of the COBOL programming language. Of her many claims to fame, she invented the first compiler and helped spread the adoption of machine-independent programming languages. Today her legacy lives on in many ways, including the Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing.
While Hopper contributions to computing are remembered, celebrated, and built upon by her successors, COBOL itself is often dismissed as a relic of earlier era of computing. To a certain extent, that is true. Most of the COBOL being written today is for maintaining legacy code, not starting new projects. However, the language is still being updated with COBOL 2014 being the most recent standard for the language, and there are still plenty of opportunities to apply for jobs that require COBOL experience.
Thankfully, using COBOL in modern times does not require tracking down legacy hardware. There are several tools available that make using COBOL on modern computers as straightforward as using other programming languages. Below, I take a look at three open source projects that help you code, compile, and use COBOL on a Mac, Linux, or Windows computer. So grab a book on COBOL programming, (if you need one, Beginning COBOL for Programmers by Michael Coughlan is an excellent choice), and start exploring the world of COBOL. No punch cards required.
Is COBOL the last, best hope for an aging programmer in today's world?
El Reg reports Job ad promises "Meaningless Repetitive Work on the .NET Stack"
You'll need "numbness to the absence of excellence", will be paid "handsomely for your soul".
"Grease the wheels of capitalism with your tears ...we will pay you handsomely for your soul."
A job ad has appeared offering one lucky worker the chance to perform "Meaningless Repetitive Work on the .NET Stack".
The ad[*] is real. Recruiter Joshua Wulf told The Register he wrote it after a conversation with a candidate "who told me what his job is really like".
[...] The lucky candidate will get to wrestle the following:
- Multiple generations of legacy code that cannot be refactored without destroying the entire house of cards.
- Design anti-patterns as a design pattern.
- Live, mission-critical system where you develop on the production instance.
- Large sections of managed and native COBOL.
- Easily top every development horror story at LAN parties.
To score the gig, you'll need these traits:
- Experience with the following technologies: .NET, ASP.NET, JavaScript, VBScript, COBOL, Managed COBOL.
- An extreme resilience and ability to withstand intense pressure.
- A numbness to the absence of excellence.
- Wily survival instincts and the ability to keep your head down combined with a reckless disregard for type safety.
- A bonus is any political experience, whether as a candidate or as an elected official.
Wulf tells The Register the ad has succeeded. "My phone has been ringing off the hook", he says. "People are telling me they are strangely attracted to the job because other jobs don't sound real."
"I'm surprised by the response: it's blown up!"
Ever seen this kind of honesty in an ad? Did you have the foresight to have archive.is save a copy? Do share.
[*] Ed note: In accordance with the original ad:
Copyright (c) 2016 Joshua J Wulf / Just Digital People.
License: Creative Commons CC BY-SA 3.0 AU.
We reached out to Daniel Döderlein, CEO of Auka, who has experience with working with banks on technological solutions such as mobile payments. According to him, COBOL-based systems still function properly but they're faced with a more human problem.
This extremely critical part of the economic infrastructure of the planet is run on a very old piece of technology — which in itself is fine — if it weren't for the fact that the people servicing that technology are a dying race.
And Döderlein literally means dying. Despite the fact that three trillion dollars run through COBOL systems every single day they are mostly maintained by retired programming veterans. There are almost no new COBOL programmers available so as retirees start passing away, then so does the maintenance for software written in the ancient programming language.
And here I thought everyone knew banking software should be written in PHP, javascript, or a combination of the two.
Source: https://thenextweb.com/finance/2017/04/25/banks-should-let-ancient-programming-language-cobol-die/
Jean E. Sammet, an early software engineer and a designer of COBOL, a programming language that brought computing into the business mainstream, died on May 20 in Maryland. She was 89.
She lived in a retirement community in Silver Spring and died at a nearby hospital after a brief illness, said Elizabeth Conlisk, a spokeswoman for Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts, where Ms. Sammet had earned her undergraduate degree and later endowed a professorship in computer science.
The programming language Ms. Sammet helped bring to life is now more than a half-century old, but billions of lines of COBOL code still run on the mainframe computers that underpin the work of corporations and government agencies around the world.
Ms. Sammet was a graduate student in mathematics when she first encountered a computer in 1949 at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She wasn't impressed.
"I thought of a computer as some obscene piece of hardware that I wanted nothing to do with," Ms. Sammet recalled in an interview in 2000.
Her initial aversion was not unusual among the math purists of the time, long before computer science emerged as an academic discipline. Later, Ms. Sammet tried programming calculations onto cardboard punched cards, which were then fed into a computer.
"To my utter astonishment," she said, "I loved it."
Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/04/technology/obituary-jean-sammet-software-designer-cobol.html?_r=0
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday December 04, @03:14PM (1 child)
Let's start off with s/training/experience/, because all training except OJT is shit compared to doing actual work with people who know what they're doing.
That out of the way... For mastery maybe. Proficiency in a new language shouldn't take more than a couple months to acquire unless you have either no time to learn or no business programming anything ever.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Tuesday December 04, @03:48PM
I work in Java. I believe it is the COBOL of the 21st century. I can't speak about COBOL, but . . .
Learning "Java" is about a whole lot more than just learning a language. I might liken it to "learning Linux".
The ecosystem is gigantic. An embarrassingly large treasure trove of open source riches.
The JVM. The compilers for other languages that generate code for the JVM.
The platforms it runs on.
How to tune the JVM for large scale systems. The choice of garbage collectors and their tradeoffs.
The choices of where to get your Open JDK from if you don't want to compile it yourself.
https://aws.amazon.com/fr/corretto/ [amazon.com]
https://github.com/corretto [github.com]
https://adoptopenjdk.net/ [adoptopenjdk.net]
https://github.com/AdoptOpenJDK [github.com]
https://github.com/ojdkbuild/ojdkbuild [github.com]
http://www.azul.com/downloads/zulu/ [azul.com]
https://jdk.java.net/11/ [java.net]
https://developers.redhat.com/products/openjdk/download/ [redhat.com]
https://github.com/SAP/SapMachine [github.com]
https://bell-sw.com/java.html [bell-sw.com]
You can probably learn to be writing code in a few months. But there is so much more to it.
The language has evolved over time with great new features being added. If you're targeting an older system that is stuck on, say, Java 6, you have to know what features you CAN'T use.
I'm sure there are a lot of things to know about COBOL too that are not so obvious. It has a history. An evolution. An ecosystem. Various compilers. Platforms. Possibly even different OS quirks.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @03:16PM (2 children)
Don't fall for this line if you are starting your career.
If they were honest, they would say new blood needed in dying industry as old staff dies off.
(Score: 1) by Scottingham on Tuesday December 04, @03:19PM (1 child)
There's merit to that, but what if somebody is starting out coding in their late 40s?
It seems like it'd be a way to let ageism work in their favor. When you're interviewing people to help with your legacy COBOL codebase, would you feel better with the 22 year old or 48 year old?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday December 04, @04:18PM
The one who understands COBOL and the particular business best?
(Score: 2) by rob_on_earth on Tuesday December 04, @03:24PM (1 child)
One of my colleagues had lots of experience in a niche programming language used by British local authorities. As the roles got more sparse he was in high demand and got paid more and more until ... POP! No more jobs!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @03:36PM
yeah and if these companies have any sense the jobs are for porting/rewriting the applications to another language.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Tuesday December 04, @03:34PM (1 child)
So I see that project to rewrite the entire thing in Java, or whatever the language-buzzword-of-the-day-will-magically-solve-all-problems is, with no documented business requirements, no one left who actually understands the business, and only shreds of inconsistent code comments, that has been ongoing since the late 90s has failed. Or will the project be restarted for the 90th time using XML, HTML5, blockchain, AI, IoT, cell phones, HTTPS, quantum computing, or whatever other over-hyped bullshit is in that management pamphlet?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday December 04, @04:20PM
You're treating Java like a trendy new language? You know there are programmers in my company younger than Java, right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @03:37PM
Reality collides with HR hiring bias
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @03:44PM (2 children)
The real truth. New tech is shit. Written by user who cannot break down a problem and use the best tools and techniques to do it. 1+ MB webpages are poor programmers ng at best. Ben in this best for 45years and expect another 15 before I want to stop.
Poor tech uses. SQL for coding. It is a report writer and slower than shit for real work. Does not understand the difference between business rules and database rules
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 04, @03:53PM (1 child)
What about legacy systems that are on obsolete hardware with no possible upgrade path. They desperately need to be rewritten. But they are mission critical. So excess resources are poured into keeping them running. Even with emulators. Because rewriting and validating would be just too much. Despite that there are real professionals who use the new tech and know their stuff.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @04:08PM
Happens all the time. There is a hospital that runs Win98 inside a VM on a Windows 10 box to be able to access a database that is running on a shared file system. All because equipment is still running 16-bit hardware access in a DOS Box and new equipment would cost upward of $500k.
Let's not start with the one machine that still needs ISA bus for its adapter...
So why is it still running? Because it is still running!! (ie. useful)