Hang in There. As Couples Age, Humor Replaces Bickering:
Honeymoon long over? Hang in there. A new University of California, Berkeley, study shows those prickly disagreements that can mark the early and middle years of marriage mellow with age as conflicts give way to humor and acceptance.
Researchers analyzed videotaped conversations between 87 middle-aged and older husbands and wives who had been married for 15 to 35 years, and tracked their emotional interactions over the course of 13 years. They found that as couples aged, they showed more humor and tenderness towards another.
Overall, the findings, just published in the journal Emotion, showed an increase in such positive behaviors as humor and affection and a decrease in negative behaviors such as defensiveness and criticism. The results challenge long-held theories that emotions flatten or deteriorate in old age and point instead to an emotionally positive trajectory for long-term married couples.
A sense of humor is key.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by suburbanitemediocrity on Tuesday December 04, @08:14PM (1 child)
you just give up and accept your fate.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday December 04, @08:37PM
Maybe a cynical way to put it, but it's true.
You learn to be less selfish. You're not going to get everything you want in life, so pick what's important.
It's more than simply accepting your fate.
As you become more mutually dependent on each other, a deep trust develops. There is nobody else I would so implicitly trust with all my earthly goods, medical decisions, end of life decisions, etc.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @08:21PM
This is kind of obvious.
1. 'quirky', fun behaviour is adored (first 1-3 years) - the other is a gift
2. then, 'quirky' behaviour is despised (after 5-15 years) - the other is an intrusion
3. 'quirky' behaviour is accepted (after 20 years) - the other becomes part of "you"
That's my observation just of my parents (and others), especially from the more emotional side. As long as people accept they are not special, they may shortcut the middle-years by displaying some tenderness towards each other on regular basis. Then at least they would not be miserable or make stupid decisions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @08:27PM
Thanks for remembering that I'm alone...
sniff
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday December 04, @08:38PM
that when my wife and I fight, it is because one or both of us is tired or stressed.
When I say "We're just tired, let's just stop now before we regret it" it DOES stop because we realize we're heading into territory we don't go when we're not tired. Usually we joke about what we began fighting about because it is usually SOMETHING STUPID!
Wish I'd discovered this trick YEARS ago.
(Score: 2) by gawdonblue on Tuesday December 04, @08:47PM
Psychologists have long known that the 5 stages of marriage are:
1. Denial and isolation
2. Anger
3. Bargaining
4. Depression
5. Acceptance
6. Humour
8. Loss of numeracy skills
9. Conflating unrelated memes
10. ????
11. Profit!
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday December 04, @08:48PM (1 child)
And yet, I hear of couples who stayed together for 20 to 40 years, then divorced. As to why, some stay together, live with a shaky truce, only until the kids are adults, then split. If not for their children, they would have divorced much sooner. In other cases, one of the partners worsens as they age, becoming more paranoid, crazy, and downright dangerous.
Perhaps those are exceptional cases, and this study highlights and explains the more usual trajectory?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 04, @08:58PM
Exceptions. The highest divorce rate is less than 10 years, and reduces as the marriage goes longer. Kids and financial dependence are obvious reasons for staying together when they'd otherwise split.
But, the easiest people to get in the sack are younger people that have been married about 2-3 years. They honeymoon is over, and they see all their friends partying hard and getting laid. They are desperate for a clandestine romp in the hay.
(Score: 2) by pipedwho on Tuesday December 04, @08:53PM
I wonder if they controlled for the age of the players, and not just the duration of the game?
Is it because older people are more accepting as they look back instead of forward?
20-30s looking forward to things in life that you might be dealt in some undefined future (either in or out of your control)
40-60s looking back at the past and projecting with a last ditch urgency as the future looms close
70+ the end is nigh, acceptance of fate as the future is now or never
Obviously the above a gross generalisations, but this is true of life in general, and not just marriage.