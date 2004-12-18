from the virtual-progress dept.
Wearable watchers, CCS Insight, had good news and bad news for the virtual and augmented reality industry today. Sales are tanking but look! New hardware!
The report underlines just how much the industry has been driven by users of smartphone-based VR, which peaked at 8 million units in 2017 before plummeting to just 3 million in 2018. The net result is the total VR shipments in 2018 will actually end up less than 2017.
[...] But all is not doom and gloom. Stand-alone VR is tipped to hit the big time in 2019, with 29 million of the wireless beauties expected to ship in 2022.
VR vendors, not least the Facebook-backed Oculus, hope so. The Oculus Quest is due to ship in 2019, free of the pesky wires and PC gear needed with the Rift. A cheaper tetherless variant, the Go, has already shipped.
Meanwhile, virtual reality cafes are empty.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 05, @02:41AM
No wonder, virtual coffee is absolutely worthless.
VR cafes will need to diversify - I could suggest teledildonics, but I'll refrain from actually doing it and let it to the level of a virtual suggestion.
(grin)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 05, @02:46AM (2 children)
Too bad about smartphone-based VR. It seems like a good and cheap way to do it if you already have a flagship. And people carry their smartphone almost everywhere.
I'm optimistic about the future of untethered VR hardware. Switch to a new transistor design and 3D ICs [soylentnews.org], and we could see a 1 petaflops GPU [imgur.com] in smartphone/headset form factors. You could see real-time ray tracing with much greater performance than Nvidia's RTX 2000-series GPUs, and 32K resolution [soylentnews.org] @ 240 Hz, but untethered.
But even without crazy hardware like that, there are tricks [google.com] that can be used to lower the complexity of the problem.
While early adopters are going to get much less capable hardware than what will be available in 10-15 years, the real problem is a lack of content. YouTube can host 360-degree videos, but how many people have 360-degree cameras? Existing games could be given VR support, but will they work on the untethered headsets or Rift/Vive only?
(Score: 2) by edIII on Wednesday December 05, @02:58AM (1 child)
Fuck content and games. Virtual Reality Window Manger :)
I want a VR headset that I can develop with on Linux/BSD, that doesn't require shit proprietary drivers, phones home, or requires Steam to operate. With untethered hardware and the ability to track my hands and fingers, I could easily imagine an awesome window manager.
Who needs multiple 4K screens when virtually you are free to put data wherever you want in the virtual space. Cerebro anyone? The possibilities for notifications, docks, multiple screens, different ways of organizing data, etc. I've always wanted a moving background. With VR, I can literally be floating in a nebulae out in space with multiple screens around my head, and data presented in front of me on an IMAX like wall.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 05, @03:08AM
The VR window manager and a VR cinema mode for 2D videos (exists already) should be relatively easy to accomplish and not need much updating. Actual made-for-VR videos and games need to be an ongoing thing. And it indirectly benefits you since greater adoption of VR means more people picking up on the window manager use case, more hardware competitors, more progress.
