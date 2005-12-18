For years, a student at Michigan State University with a medical marijuana license has picked up a few extra pot products when he goes to his local dispensary and resold them to friends for just above retail price. "It's allowing me to have free access to medication and also helping out friends so they have something to enjoy themselves," he told Bridge Magazine.

Since Michigan approved recreational marijuana in November, a few more friends have asked whether he could pick up cannabis products for them, and he's happy to deliver. Under the new law, which goes into effect Thursday, Dec. 6 and is officially known as the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act (MRTMA), it will no longer be illegal for his friends to use those products. It will, however, still be illegal for him to act the middleman, but he's not worried. "I feel that they're not going to crack down on that because it's going to be difficult to monitor," he said. And if he is arrested, "I don't know if those charges will be as severe as they are now, considering it'll be like reselling cigarettes."

Law enforcement is scrambling to determine the parameters of the new law and how they will allocate resources to enforce it. The student's friends have their fair share of questions, too: What's okay? Where can they light up? And is it okay for them to carry pot around? It will likely be another year before the state begins licensing businesses that can legally sell recreational marijuana. In the meantime, Michiganders can legally use pot products, but can't legally buy them, leaving a trail of questions.