Early to embed and early to rise? Western Digital drops veil on SweRVy RISC-V based designs
Western Digital today finally flashed the results of its vow to move a billion controller cores to RISC-V designs. WD said last year it needed an open and extensible CPU architecture for its purpose-built drive controllers and other devices. As we explained then, no one knew for sure what processors WD has used for its disk and SSD controllers, though they was likely Arm-compatible chips – such as Arm9 and Cortex-M3 parts. It is known that the firm uses Intel CPUs with its ActiveScale archive systems and Tegile all-flash and hybrid arrays.
Last year, the disk and solid-state drive manufacturer vowed that RISC-V was its future, and today it announced the SweRV core, a networked cache coherency scheme, and a SweRV instruction set simulator.
[...] The SweRV core has a two-way superscalar design and is a 32-bit, nine-stage pipeline core, meaning several instructions can be loaded at once and execute simultaneously to save time. It is also an in-order core, whose relative single core performance (a simulated 4.9 CoreMark/Mhz) is expected to exceed that of many out-of-order cores, such as the Arm Cortex A15 (actual 4.72CoreMark/Mhz). Clock speeds go up to 1.8Ghz and it will be built on a
28nm CMOS process technology.
WD said it hopes open-sourcing the core will drive development of data-centric applications such as Internet of Things (IoT), secure processing, industrial controls and more. We understand WD's ambitions for using RISC-V CPUs go beyond disk and flash drive controllers.
From a Western Digital press release:
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) announced today at the 7th RISC-V Workshop that the company intends to lead the industry transition toward open, purpose-built compute architectures. In his keynote address, Western Digital's Chief Technology Officer Martin Fink expressed the company's commitment to [...] transitioning its own consumption of processors – over one billion cores per year – to RISC-V.
Western Digital is beginning to use in-house controllers in its new NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) SSDs, but has confirmed that they do not contain RISC-V cores just yet:
Western Digital has announced their first client NVMe SSDs with their SanDisk 64-layer 3D TLC NAND. These drives are also the first to feature Western Digital's new in-house NVMe SSD controllers. This is a major shift in strategy away from third-party controllers (mostly Marvell) toward complete vertical integration.
The new SSDs are called the Western Digital SN720 and Western Digital SN520. Branding for these is a bit of a mess with the drives bearing the Western Digital name and model numbers that almost fit in with the HGST Ultrastar SN200 and SN260 enterprise NVMe SSDs, but the product information is on the SanDisk website and the target market is similar to that of SanDisk's business/OEM drives like the X400 and X600 SATA SSDs. Western Digital may be trying to unify and simplify their several brands, but it's a work in progress.
[...] Western Digital hasn't disclosed what kind of processor cores are used in their NVMe controllers, but they did confirm that these aren't using the RISC-V architecture—those products won't be arriving until next year at the earliest. The Western Digital NVMe controllers are probably using ARM Cortex-R cores like most SSD controllers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 05, @03:37PM (2 children)
I had more ambitious hopes for RISC-V computing systems, but as usual, they've basically dissolved into the ether of vaporware.
Slowly, but surely. That's the only way anything ever happens.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 05, @03:44PM (1 child)
If it wasn't for this news, RISC-V would be worse off. Bring on the billions of cores.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 05, @04:00PM
There are currently several microcontroller-class RISC-V boards avaliable, such as the HiFive and GAP8 (seemingly with a focus on computer vision): https://www.cnx-software.com/?s=Risc-v [cnx-software.com]
Further, there is some recent and interesting work being done on a software/vulkan-based RISC-V graphics card that even has some initial funding: https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Libre-RISC-V-Performance-Target [phoronix.com]
Slowly progress is being made and there is opportunity to contribute. I believe both gcc and lvm have matured their architecture targets and virtualization backends are supporting it as well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 05, @03:56PM (2 children)
Fabricated in a 28mm process? Millimetres?
My CPU so fat she got several Yomamas in decaying orbits!
On the plus side, rad-hardening will not be on the trouble sheet for NASA adoption ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 05, @04:05PM
Even in the 1960s they were using 60 micron process, so can you explain why this would be so much larger? I am a hair stylist.
https://en.wikichip.org/wiki/50_%C2%B5m_lithography_process [wikichip.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 05, @04:07PM
fixed.modernized.
