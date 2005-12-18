from the battery-life? dept.
Qualcomm Tech Summit, Day 1: Announcing 5G Partnerships and Snapdragon 855
The third annual Qualcomm Tech Summit has just started, and the first announcements from Day One have been made. To start this event, Qualcomm President Cristano Amon is sharing the company's vision for 2019, primarily around 5G networks and 5G enabled devices. The Tech Summit has a few surprises in store over the next couple of days, including the upcoming announcement of the company's first 5G mobile platform, Snapdragon 855.
[...] The 855-MP consists of two chips, the Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with the X50 modem capable of 5G connections. Qualcomm states that this will be the first mobile platform to support multi-gigabit 5G, along with all the potential that 5G entails.
Also disclosed were some of the chipset targets: the S855, according to Qualcomm, will have industry leading AI inside the chip as well as hardware to accelerate 'extended reality', such as virtual reality and augmented reality. Inside the S855 is Qualcomm's 5th generation multi-core AI-engine, which Qualcomm states will offer up to 3 times the AI performance of the S845 model. Also quoted was that the new S855 includes a separate Computer Vision (CV) image signaling processor, which the company states is an industry first, and will help to enhance computational photography and video capture features. Qualcomm also mentioned gaming, promising next-level gaming experiences to the next generation of premium flagship devices.
From the pictures, it seems obvious that the Snapdragon 855 chipset by itself supports 4G wireless connectivity, and 5G is enabled through the use of the X50 modem as a separate addition. This will add PCB space in mobile devices that previously only used internal modems, reducing volume for other components (such as battery). One would suspect that OEMs intend to offer 5G on only premium devices to begin with, which are often on the larger side of the mobile ecosystem to begin with[sic].
Also at The Verge.
See also: Moto 5G Mod at Snapdragon Summit: Lots of Antennas, and S855 Inside?
Related: Intel Speeds Up Rollout of 5G Modems
Related Stories
Intel has announced that it will speed up the launch of its 5G modem "by more than a half-year". It will have peak speeds of up to 6 Gbps:
2019 is shaping up to be a big year for 5G, and Intel — one of tech's biggest mobile players — has finally announced its plans for the next-generation network in the form of its new XMM 8160 5G modem. The XMM 8160 modem is set to be released to manufacturers sometime in the second half of 2019, with the first devices using the chip coming in early 2020.
Intel has big ambitions for the XMM 8160 5G. It envisions using it across phones, PCs, and broadband hubs, with peak speeds of up to 6 gigabits per second. The modem will support both the standalone and non-standalone specs for the 5G NR (New Radio) standard, as well as legacy support for 4G, 3G, and 2G networks all in one chipset. Additionally, Intel says that the modem will support both millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum as well as lower-band parts of the spectrum.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem will be available to device makers that want to introduce 5G support in 2019.
Also at EE Times and Engadget.
Previously: Apple Could Switch From Qualcomm to Intel and MediaTek for Modems
Intel Announces Development of 5G Modems (Due in 2019)
Related: Intel Integrates LTE Modem Into Custom Multi-Chip Module for New HP Laptop
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 05, @07:13PM (1 child)
Why did you post this Takyon? Is this interesting to you?
Is there someone here who actually finds this interesting? Like, it inspired you to do something in your life? Or to make an investment, or ANYTHING?
I honestly want to know who cares about this, or what it means to you if you do.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday December 05, @07:23PM
It's 5G. It will make your putrid AC life so much better.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snotnose on Wednesday December 05, @07:16PM
The 5G spec isn't finalized yet, I suspect they made it 2 packages because it's easier to update the modem than the baseband chip. When the spec is finalized the baseband will stay the same, only the modem will change. Next gen chip will have the modem in the baseband chip.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.