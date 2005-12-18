from the this-time-for-sure dept.
Monday's SpaceX launch was a success with both the landing and with the booster recovery. Unfortunately, the second launch mentioned in that story had to be delayed:
Moldy Mouse Food Postpones SpaceX Launch:
SpaceX has postponed its cargo launch to the International Space Station until Wednesday after mold was found on food bars for a mouse experiment bound for the orbiting outpost, NASA said.
[...] Some 40 mice are part of the experiment aimed at studying the effects of microgravity in the immune system.
The launch will be the 16th for SpaceX, as part of an ongoing contract with NASA to send supplies to the astronauts living at the space station.
Some 5,600 pounds (2,500 kilograms) of food, experiments and other gear is packed onto the unmanned Dragon cargo ship, which will blast off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Launch is scheduled for 1 hour after this story goes live.
The launch will be live-streamed on YouTube starting approximately 15 minutes before launch time.
Related Stories
On Monday, December 3 at 18:31:47 UTC (1:31pm EST) or about 10 hours after the time this story goes live. With this launch, SpaceX would mark 3 milestones:
First, it will be the first time that one of their boosters will have flown 3 times. The first launch of this booster was on May 11 (from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida) and the second was on August 7 (from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station). This launch will be from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc, California. (Attentive readers will notice that this booster will have been launched from three different launch pads. Another first.)
Second, it will be the most satellites deployed in a single launch by a U.S. company: 64 (15 microsats and 49 cubesats). Note the qualification, though; India's ISRO launched 88 cubesats using their PSLV into a 500 km altitude SSO on Feb 15, 2017.
Third, this would be SpaceX's 19th launch of the year — its most ever.
This flight has been rescheduled from Dec 1 (for weather) and Dec 2 (to check out the second stage). The launch will be live-streamed on YouTube with coverage expected to begin approximately 15 minutes before launch.
Next up is an ISS resupply mission on December 4, scheduled at 18:38 UTC (1:38pm EST). This would be SpaceX's 20th flight of the year and is scheduled 24 hours and 7 minutes after the Dec 3 launch. This launch is from pad SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.
But wait, there's more! On Dec 18th, SpaceX plans a GPS satellite launch on December 18 @ 14:24 UTC (9:24am EST) from the same pad (SLC-40) as was used on Dec 4 That would mark a two-week turnaround time for that launch pad.
And, to wrap up the year, SpaceX plans an Iridium Next launch on Dec 30 @ 16:38 UTC (11:38am EDT) from pad SLC-4E at the Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
Should all these flights go off as planned, this would make for a very Happy New Year for SpaceX as it would mark 22 launches in a single year, just under 2 flights per month!
Sources: Ars Technica and SpaceflightNow.com.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday December 05, @05:20PM (1 child)
The subject line almost made me think it had been postponed again.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 05, @06:04PM
Actually, I thought it was some kind of brand name, probably sub-licensed from Disney. "Hey kids! Ask Mom for some Moldy Mouse Munch, found in the cereal aisles of most grocer's! Astronauts love it, so will you!"
Study shows criminals commit fewer crimes after being shot.