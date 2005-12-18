18/12/05/2057257 story
In a surprise move at the Build 2018 conference, Microsoft have announced that three key components of the Windows user interface are now open-sourced. Kevin Gallo, MS VP for the Windows Developer Platform sums it up in a blog entry.
The newly opened-up components are critical for writing desktop applications and have so far been Windows-only. Based on C# and the .NET framework, especially WPF is generally considered to be reasonably good. Interest from beyond the Windows ecosystem might appear: when will we see ports to the Linux and Mac platforms, and what would it mean to their platform-specific toolkits GTK and Cocoa?
WPF = Windows Presentation Foundation
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 05, @09:29PM (1 child)
Motif is good enough for any GUI.
I'm a crotchety old bigot and I haven't upgraded my rig since XFree86.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday December 05, @09:38PM
Highly doubtful, that you're rig (assumed main work computer) is 26 years old. Sure, I've got a few clunkers running around somewhere, but it's definitely not what I would call my "rig." In fact I have a couple of functional, usable Thinkpad A21m Laptops that work with some modern Linux systems. They even provide a decent user experience, but I wouldn't be happy solely relying on them for everything.
(Score: 2) by pvanhoof on Wednesday December 05, @09:33PM
Qt with QML is also often programmed as a ViewModel.h/cpp v. View.qml. Similarly as the MVVM architecture technique commonly used in WPF with Prism5. A lot of appliances that need a touchscreen (German automotive, industrial like Siemens, etc) are currently being developed with Qt and QML. With an open source WPF that works well on a Wayland based Linux platform might become a competitor for Qt with QML.
But while it becomes a reality, there will already have been and be many more years of such user interface projects being developed with Qt and QML.