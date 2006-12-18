Stories
Internal Tensions At Facebook Are Boiling Over

posted by mrpg on Thursday December 06, @01:03AM   Printer-friendly
from the FullBlown dept.
Business

DannyB writes:

Mark Zuckerberg's Biggest Problem: Internal Tensions At Facebook Are Boiling Over

“It’s the bunker mentality. These people have been under siege for 600 days now. They’re getting tired, getting cranky — the only survival strategy is to quit or fully buy in.”

In a year teeming with scandals and missteps, Facebook’s latest fiasco has inspired a clutter of leaks, finger pointing, and internal conversations about the future of the company and its leadership. And after more than a year of bad press, internal tensions are reaching a boiling point and are now spilling out into public view.

[ . . . . ] Two former employees said the spate of negative reports has cast a shadow over the company in recent weeks. Current and former employees describe a tense and, at times, hostile atmosphere inside the company, one in which both senior employees and even staunch loyalists are contemplating their futures.

People are “hoping for a Sundar or Dara moment,” one former senior Facebook employee told BuzzFeed News, referring to past leadership changes at Google and Uber in which founding employees stepped aside from top jobs.

[ . . . . ] “It’s really seeped in the last few years,” another added. “Election season is always the worst too, 2020 will be another shit show.” A third user added, “In this company, if you tell the truth, you are dead.”

As a non Facebook user, I had no idea.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday December 06, @01:13AM (1 child)

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 06, @01:13AM (#770393) Homepage Journal

    Wubbah...who knows...who cares.

    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

  • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 06, @01:13AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 06, @01:13AM (#770394)

    Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch.

  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by fustakrakich on Thursday December 06, @01:14AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Thursday December 06, @01:14AM (#770395) Journal

    Hey, welcome to politics! It would be convenient to single out the Americans, but the whole world going wacky right now.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by legont on Thursday December 06, @01:32AM (1 child)

    by legont (4179) on Thursday December 06, @01:32AM (#770401)

    The anonymous review site puts facebook at #7, above Google and Apple. Only LinedIn is higher among well known names. https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm [glassdoor.com]

    Something fishy is going on somewhere.

    "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

    • (Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday December 06, @02:16AM

      by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 06, @02:16AM (#770430) Homepage Journal

      Only LinedIn is higher among well known names.

      Of course. Anyone who's been waiting for tickets to a blockbuster first-run movie knows what LinedIn is.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 06, @02:01AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 06, @02:01AM (#770418)

    When you introduce a company in the summary that many Soylentils may not be familiar with, you should indicate what they do. Example: "Facebook, an Internet website aimed at exfiltrating users personal data for marketing purposes..." Then we will have some idea of what you are writing about. Also, who is a Mark Zuckerburg?

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 06, @02:09AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 06, @02:09AM (#770427)

      Mark Zuckerburg

      A Dr. Seuss character, obviously. Just look at the name.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 06, @02:17AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 06, @02:17AM (#770431)

    Like stabbing a peer in the back?

