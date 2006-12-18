from the FullBlown dept.
Mark Zuckerberg's Biggest Problem: Internal Tensions At Facebook Are Boiling Over
“It’s the bunker mentality. These people have been under siege for 600 days now. They’re getting tired, getting cranky — the only survival strategy is to quit or fully buy in.”
In a year teeming with scandals and missteps, Facebook’s latest fiasco has inspired a clutter of leaks, finger pointing, and internal conversations about the future of the company and its leadership. And after more than a year of bad press, internal tensions are reaching a boiling point and are now spilling out into public view.
[ . . . . ] Two former employees said the spate of negative reports has cast a shadow over the company in recent weeks. Current and former employees describe a tense and, at times, hostile atmosphere inside the company, one in which both senior employees and even staunch loyalists are contemplating their futures.
People are “hoping for a Sundar or Dara moment,” one former senior Facebook employee told BuzzFeed News, referring to past leadership changes at Google and Uber in which founding employees stepped aside from top jobs.
[ . . . . ] “It’s really seeped in the last few years,” another added. “Election season is always the worst too, 2020 will be another shit show.” A third user added, “In this company, if you tell the truth, you are dead.”
As a non Facebook user, I had no idea.
Wubbah...who knows...who cares.
Since it's facebook, the answer is as usual: Too many people, who really shouldn't.
Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch.
Hey, welcome to politics! It would be convenient to single out the Americans, but the whole world going wacky right now.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
The anonymous review site puts facebook at #7, above Google and Apple. Only LinedIn is higher among well known names. https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm [glassdoor.com]
Something fishy is going on somewhere.
Of course. Anyone who's been waiting for tickets to a blockbuster first-run movie knows what LinedIn is.
When you introduce a company in the summary that many Soylentils may not be familiar with, you should indicate what they do. Example: "Facebook, an Internet website aimed at exfiltrating users personal data for marketing purposes..." Then we will have some idea of what you are writing about. Also, who is a Mark Zuckerburg?
A Dr. Seuss character, obviously. Just look at the name.
Like stabbing a peer in the back?