The conviction that demons exist—and that they exist to harass, derange, and smite human beings—stretches back as far as religion itself. In ancient Mesopotamia, Babylonian priests performed exorcisms by casting wax figurines of demons into a fire. The Hindu Vedas, thought to have been written between 1500 and 500 b.c., refer to supernatural beings—known as asuras, but largely understood today as demons—that challenge the gods and sabotage human affairs. For the ancient Greeks, too, demonlike creatures lurked on the shadowy fringes of the human world.
But far from being confined to a past of Demiurges and evil eyes, belief in demonic possession is widespread in the United States today. Polls conducted in recent decades by Gallup and the data firm YouGov suggest that roughly half of Americans believe demonic possession is real. The percentage who believe in the devil is even higher, and in fact has been growing: Gallup polls show that the number rose from 55 percent in 1990 to 70 percent in 2007.
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2018/12/catholic-exorcisms-on-the-rise/573943/
Here is a boy, age 3, who got a Muslim exorcism instead of medical treatment.
https://www.amren.com/news/2018/08/extremist-muslim-father-arrested-at-new-mexico-compound/ [amren.com]
This is just on more example of the worrying trend of the last few decades that we see in so-called "civilized" countries.
People are progressively loosing all trust in the pillars of civilization: Education, justice, democracy, journalism, science, reason, etc. Plus, we see more and more orchestrated and deliberate campaings of disinformation aimed at discrediting and destroying all the advances of humanity of the last few centuries. Climate-change and evolution denyalism, moon-landings hoaxers, anti-vaxxers, even fricking flat-earthers.
Simultanuously, we see a rise in religions, religious sects, superstition, "alternative" medecine, conspiracy-theories of all sorts. Things that had been virtually eradicated from society are not only making a comeback, they are even starting to become acceptable to more and more people: Taking justice into one's own hand, violence, bigotry, homophobia, racism, sexism, and soon maybe even slavery.
In short: Civilization is slowly collapsing, and humans are progressively reverting to superstition, tribalism, barbarism and savagery.
TFA has the term "catholic exorcisms".
There's a whole caravan trying to get into the US right now from the predominately catholic part of the world. The more we irrationality we import, the greater the percentage of irrationality.
Nothing compared to the irrationalism of the Purtians, the Quakers, the Morons, and the Episcopalians. In fact, best to exorcise all Christians, and it is easy to do: You just as them to pledge loyalty to the God-Emperor Trump! If they do, we kill them on the spot. Idolaters! Heretics! Republicans! Deplorables! Unclean! Stupidos! Witches! (Explains so much about Mueller's investigation into the Trump organization. If they confess, they are guilty (Cohen); if they do not confess (Stone), even more guilty. But where this logic is suspect during the witch trials of the 16th century, it surprisingly makes sense right now.
Donald Trump in fact weighs the same as Duck. Just Saying. Not saying he's made of wood. But he could be.
Yes, academia has become corrupted by scammers and political hacks. It makes sense people stop listening after the millionth "coffee is good/bad for you" press release from people who don't know what a p-value means yet use it for everything.
Eventually, the lack of confidence hits you even if it is a totally different field. It was a failure of the (research) authorities to police their fields.
The power of Christ compels you!
The Power of Buddha compels you!
The power of Mahavira compels you!
The power of Shiva compels you!
The power of The Flying Spagetti Monster compels you!
The power of Thoth compels you!
In fact, the power of common sense and non-partisan reasoning compels you, TMB? Why must you resist it so? Are you "mental" ?
Or just "mentai"? Poor Buzzard, so totally unaware of how far from the truth he is, and yet thinking he is defending the same. Sad.
