New Species of Giant Salamander Discovered in Northern Florida and Southern Alabama

posted by mrpg on Thursday December 06, @05:40AM   Printer-friendly
from the latin-lives! dept.
Science

edIII writes:

Called a leopard eel by locals, scientists have published in PLOS ONE (open, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0207460) (DX) the first look at a new species of giant salamander.

The salamander family Sirenidae is represented by four extant species that are restricted to North America. Sirens are abundant throughout the southern United States and are among the world's largest amphibians, yet the biology, ecology, and phylogeography of this group is poorly-known. In this study we use morphological and genetic evidence to describe a previously unrecognized species from southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle. We name this species the Reticulated Siren, Siren reticulata.

Original Submission


