18/12/06/0132249 story
posted by mrpg on Thursday December 06, @05:40AM
from the latin-lives! dept.
from the latin-lives! dept.
Called a leopard eel by locals, scientists have published in PLOS ONE (open, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0207460) (DX) the first look at a new species of giant salamander.
The salamander family Sirenidae is represented by four extant species that are restricted to North America. Sirens are abundant throughout the southern United States and are among the world's largest amphibians, yet the biology, ecology, and phylogeography of this group is poorly-known. In this study we use morphological and genetic evidence to describe a previously unrecognized species from southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle. We name this species the Reticulated Siren, Siren reticulata.
New Species of Giant Salamander Discovered in Northern Florida and Southern Alabama | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.