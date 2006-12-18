Canada Arrests Huawei's Global Chief Financial Officer in Vancouver, Canada
Canada has arrested the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies who is facing extradition to the United States on suspicion she violated U.S. trade sanctions against Iran.
Wanzhou Meng, who is also the deputy chair of Huawei’s board and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Vancouver at the request of U.S. authorities.
“Wanzhou Meng was arrested in Vancouver on December 1. She is sought for extradition by the United States, and a bail hearing has been set for Friday,” Justice department spokesperson Ian McLeod said in a statement to The Globe and Mail. “As there is a publication ban in effect, we cannot provide any further detail at this time. The ban was sought by Ms. Meng.
A Canadian source with knowledge of the arrest said U.S. law enforcement authorities are alleging that Ms. Meng tried to evade the U.S. trade embargo against Iran but provided no further details.
Also at The Register and c|net.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Washington Asks Allies to Drop Huawei
The U.S. government has initiated an extraordinary outreach campaign to foreign allies, trying to persuade wireless and internet providers in these countries to avoid telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co., according to people familiar with the situation.
American officials have briefed their government counterparts and telecom executives in friendly countries where Huawei equipment is already in wide use, including Germany, Italy and Japan, about what they see as cybersecurity risks, these people said. The U.S. is also considering increasing financial aid for telecommunications development in countries that shun Chinese-made equipment, some of these people say.
Also: The US is warning other countries against using Huawei's 5G tech
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 06, @10:35AM (1 child)
Getting arrested in a foreign country can't do much for her social credit score back in China. Or, are you exempt from the government snooping & recording if you are as rich as she is?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday December 06, @12:00PM
To take the first point last, no.
No, the rich are not exempt. Only the single richest man is arguably exempt - but no one else.
However, your first point is also wrong. Social credit score doesn't give a fsck about foreign countries issues unless and until they are backed up by something on official government letterhead.
On that I'm just guessing, but that's how it works in the west even between close allies for the most part so it shouldn't be surprising if I'm right there as well.
"This font is your font, you can't see my font."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 06, @11:14AM (2 children)
Because this is how you start....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 06, @11:27AM (1 child)
Not really, just watch videos of what bill clinton said would happen when china joined the wto in 2000 and then compare to reality.
The chinese gov seem to have gotten more totalitarian and militaristic since then and continue to purchase very little from the US and not take ip theft seriously. So all the original reasons for the US gov to have these favorable trade policies with them are gone... its surprising it went on for this long. People in the US love their practically slave labor prices that much I guess.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 06, @11:40AM
Slave owners were on the hook for medical bills and retirement, while homo economicus would still charge for that in practice people got /cheaper/ when freed.
It's cheaper than slave labour!
t. 五毛党