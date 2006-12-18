from the a-modern-classic dept.
Vinyl record production has finally joined the modern age
Viryl has developed a first-in-the-industry: A steamless system [for creating vinyl records] that will make massive boilers and piping systems a thing of the past. Not only does it obviate some of the costs and permits previously involved, but it also becomes a more environmentally friendly process. Vinyl record pressing has finally bootstrapped itself into the modern age on all counts and stands to encourage new pressing plants to support vinyl's resurgent popularity.
Traditionally, the molds used to stamp out vinyl discs are heated by steam which is delivered to the press from a boiler. Viryl's steamless module electrically heats water to the desired 285 degrees Fahrenheit so the molds can melt pucks of PVC into a record. This new method of heating, removes gas, the boiler and extensive plumbing from the equation.
This new setup is a closed system that can live right next to the press, allowing for a smaller footprint in your workspace. It also reduces water waste, although you'll still need cooling lines. One of the biggest factors here, though, is that no boiler means none of the treatment chemicals used to keep a boiler in working order, so the environment wins. A setup that requires less square footage could also make Viryl's new presses a more attractive solution when space is limited or at a premium. Existing customers luck out as well, since it's possible to retrofit presses with the new option.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 06, @07:35PM
I bet the welding goggles and leather belts will be gone too.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Thursday December 06, @07:39PM
Vinyl will become truly modern when the record is produced by 3D printing, and playback is done by putting the record on a flatbed scanner with software that spits out a series of mp3s for the tracks that are fed into your preferred player. This avoids scratching the record during playback. A series of records can be pre-scanned, and the mp3s played back in order of all of the Side A mp3s followed by all of the side B mp3s in reverse order as if flipping the stack of disks over.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 06, @07:41PM
Electrically heating the water is probably less efficient than how the boiler was heated previously. It will vary depending on the boiler being replaced and the power plant providing the electricity.
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Thursday December 06, @07:45PM
